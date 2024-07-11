Score a new Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 for $49.99 if you trade in your old smartwatch

Smartwatches tell the time, display your notifications, and provide a wealth of health and fitness tracking features. Samsung has just launched its latest wearable and, remarkably, you can already get the Galaxy Watch 7 for as little as $49.99 (was $299.99) if you have an existing smartwatch to trade in.

Samsung accepts a range of Samsung, Apple, Fitbit and Garmin wearables as part of this trade-in offer as long as it's on the eligible devices list. For example, you can hand over a Galaxy Watch 5 Pro to get the full $250 rebate on the new smartwatch.

Of course, not everyone will have that specific device to trade in, but Samsung has boosted the cash you get for a whole host of products, with a minimum discount of $100 for any smartwatch in any condition. So even if you've got some dated tech on your wrist you'll get a decent discount for an upgrade.

That's not all, though. You also get to add a select band worth $49.99 to your order for free. Check out all the details below.

Today's best Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 deal

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7: was $349.98 now from $49.99 at Samsung

Despite only just hitting the shelves, we're already seeing a cracking deal on the Galaxy Watch 7, which can be reduced to as low as $49.99 when you trade in an eligible smartwatch. The deal doesn't end there, though. You also get a free band worth $49.99. That's quite the collection of savings for Samsung's brand-new flagship wearable that boasts a performance-enhancing Exynos chip and some clever AI-powered wellness features.

The Galaxy Watch 7 is packed full of the latest and greatest tech that Samsung has to offer. It begins with a new processor that is super fast and guarantees a beautifully responsible experience for every user. It's also got a tonne of Galaxy AI features which further boost the experience and increase how smart the wearable is.

We've not had a chance to give our full verdict yet but have come away impressed after some hands-on time for our early Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 review. We especially love the new BioActive Sensor stack, which boosts health and wellness capabilities. When paired with a Samsung phone and the Samsung Health app, you truly get a wonderful ecosystem of functionality to hit all your targets.

