Samsung's Galaxy Watch 7 crashes to an unbelievable price in Amazon's Black Friday sale
This Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 Black Friday deal is so good, I thought it was a trade-in price
Since its release earlier this year, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 has been on a run of astonishing discounts, and this latest Black Friday deal is the best one yet.
Right now, you can get the Galaxy Watch 7 at a new lowest-ever price of $205 in the Amazon Black Friday sale. That's for the smaller 40mm Watch without LTE, but you can also score a new lowest-ever price on the 44mm option of $247 and discounts on the LTE versions too.
In fact, the 44mm LTE version is now just $255, a massive $120 (33%) off and the biggest saving in the range by far. It's only $8 more than the Bluetooth version, so there's truly no reason not to go for the more expensive one.
The Galaxy Watch 7 is Samsung's latest mainstream option and one of the best Android smartwatches available. It's certainly a great pick for Wear OS 5 and comes packed with intelligent health and wellness features.
Today's best Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 deal
Get a whopping $95 off the Galaxy Watch 7 for a new lowest-ever price of $205. Save on the 40mm size or the larger 44mm option, with generous discounts on the LTE models, too.
This might not be the cheapest Galaxy Watch 7, but it's absolutely the best value pick of the bunch here. For just $8 more than the 44mm with Bluetooth, you'll get cellular capability for almost nothing.
As we noted in our Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 review, this is a tremendous smartwatch for Android users, particularly Samsung owners.
It's the same classic design as previous models but comes with some upgrades to health tracking and the internals. It's not a huge leap which might convince Watch 6 owners not to upgrade, but at this price, it's undoubtedly the best mainstream pick from Samsung right now.
As always, if you want a more rugged alternative, Samsung's Galaxy Watch Ultra is also discounted in the Black Friday sales and just fell to a new lowest-ever price of $473.
Stephen Warwick is TechRadar's Fitness & Wearables writer with nearly a decade of experience covering technology, including five years as the News Editor of iMore. He's a keen fitness enthusiast and is never far from the local gym, Apple Watch at the ready, to record his latest workout. Stephen has experience writing about every facet of technology including products, services, hardware, and software. He's covered breaking news and developing stories regarding supply chains, patents and litigation, competition, politics and lobbying, the environment, and more. He's conducted interviews with industry experts in a range of fields including finance, litigation, security, and more. Outside of work, he's a massive tech and history buff with a passion for Rome Total War, reading, and music.