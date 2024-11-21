Samsung's Galaxy Watch 7 crashes to an unbelievable price in Amazon's Black Friday sale

Since its release earlier this year, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 has been on a run of astonishing discounts, and this latest Black Friday deal is the best one yet.

Right now, you can get the Galaxy Watch 7 at a new lowest-ever price of $205 in the Amazon Black Friday sale. That's for the smaller 40mm Watch without LTE, but you can also score a new lowest-ever price on the 44mm option of $247 and discounts on the LTE versions too.

In fact, the 44mm LTE version is now just $255, a massive $120 (33%) off and the biggest saving in the range by far. It's only $8 more than the Bluetooth version, so there's truly no reason not to go for the more expensive one.

The Galaxy Watch 7 is Samsung's latest mainstream option and one of the best Android smartwatches available. It's certainly a great pick for Wear OS 5 and comes packed with intelligent health and wellness features.

Today's best Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 deal

Samsung Galaxy Watch 44mm LTE: was $379.99 now $255.71 at Amazon This might not be the cheapest Galaxy Watch 7, but it's absolutely the best value pick of the bunch here. For just $8 more than the 44mm with Bluetooth, you'll get cellular capability for almost nothing.

As we noted in our Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 review, this is a tremendous smartwatch for Android users, particularly Samsung owners.

It's the same classic design as previous models but comes with some upgrades to health tracking and the internals. It's not a huge leap which might convince Watch 6 owners not to upgrade, but at this price, it's undoubtedly the best mainstream pick from Samsung right now.

As always, if you want a more rugged alternative, Samsung's Galaxy Watch Ultra is also discounted in the Black Friday sales and just fell to a new lowest-ever price of $473.

