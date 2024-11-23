Samsung Galaxy Watch FE crashes to a shocking lowest-ever price for Black Friday – cheaper than an Apple Watch SE

Black Friday may be days away, but Samsung Galaxy Watches have been getting so many excellent early Black Friday deals already that it's not even funny. We've seen historic discounts across the board at retailers like Amazon, and the cheap-and-cheerful Samsung Galaxy Watch FE is the latest to get its price slashed in the US and UK.

Right now, you can get the Galaxy Watch FE at a new lowest-ever price, from $199 down to $152.98 at Amazon US. That's for the 40mm Bluetooth-only model, with the more expensive LTE option, which allows you to add it to a data plan to use independently of a phone and has a slightly smaller $40 discount from $249.99 to $209.99.

In the UK? The watch is also heavily discounted, bringing the Bluetooth-only version down from £169.99 to £153.99 on Amazon UK in black and white colorways. There appears to be no availability on the LTE option at Amazon, however, both watches are cheaper than a comparable Apple Watch SE.

Check out both deals in full below:

Today's best Samsung Galaxy Watch FE deals

Samsung Galaxy Watch FE Bluetooth-only: was $199.99 now $152.98 at Amazon Get an impressive 24% off an already excellently-priced watch in the Amazon Black Friday sales. The FE is Samsung's equivalent of an Apple Watch SE (a watch that boasts up-to-date software and performs very well, but doesn't have the latest hardware innovations) only even cheaper. A great buy for anyone with a Samsung phone.

Samsung Galaxy Watch FE Bluetooth-only: was £169.99 now £153.99 at Amazon A smaller 9% discount compared to the big deal on the FE above, but it'll still an excellent watch for almost any Samsung user to pick up. It monitors your sleep, manually tracks 90 exercise profiles, and automatically tracks your runs and walks.

One of the best Samsung watches, the Samsung Galaxy Watch FE does everything you expect a Samsung watch to do, only at a lower price. It doesn't have some hardware innovations the newer watches get, but it still offers call and text notifications, third-party apps, fitness and sleep tracking, and loads more. It's well worth picking up and a perfect first smartwatch for Samsung phone users.

As always, if you want a more rugged alternative, Samsung's Galaxy Watch Ultra is also discounted in the Black Friday sales and just fell to a new lowest-ever price.

