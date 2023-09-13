Google Pixel Watch 2 colors and charging speed upgrade just got leaked

Despite the fact that it won’t be officially launching until October 4, Google has already shown off the Pixel Watch 2 in a teaser video, but there’s still a lot that we don’t know for sure. One thing that remains uncertain is what colors the wearable will be available in, but now we have a possible answer to that.

According to Droid-Life, citing information from a source that “has been reliable in the past”, the Google Pixel Watch 2 will be available with a Gold, Silver, or Black case. That’s much the same as the original Pixel Watch, and the site adds that both LTE and Wi-Fi-only models will have all three color options.

Where things get a bit more colorful is with the straps, as the Pixel Watch 2 will apparently come with an Active band in the box, which will be Hazel if you pick a Gold case, Obsidian if you get a Black case, and a choice of either White or Bay when you opt for a Silver case, with ‘Bay’ likely being either a cool green or a brown color.

These strap colors – if accurate – are also similar to the original Pixel Watch, with the exception of Bay, which is new for the Pixel Watch 2, and replaces the Charcoal strap that you could get the original Pixel Watch with.

However, Droid-Life claims that you’ll be able to separately buy Sport bands in a choice of Coral, Hazel, Moondust, Obsidian, and Porcelain shades.

A possible speed boost

That’s all for colors, but the site also has some news on charging speeds, claiming that there will be something called a “Pixel Watch 2 USB-C Fast Charging Cable.” Now, they don’t have any additional information on this, but the original Pixel Watch only charges at 5W, so the mention of the word “fast” rather suggests the Pixel Watch 2 might support higher charging speeds.

Despite the slow speeds, we didn’t actually find the original took that long to charge in our Pixel Watch review. But an upgrade would still be appreciated, especially if this hopes to rank among the best smartwatches.

We’ll find out for sure on October 4, when the Pixel Watch 2 will be unveiled alongside the Google Pixel 8 and the Pixel 8 Pro.