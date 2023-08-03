Get the best Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 pre-order deal with our exclusive $50 discount
The Galaxy Watch 6 is officially available to pre-order and the tech giant has an exclusive offer for TechRadar readers. You can get an instant $50 discount on the smartwatch, bringing the price down to $249.99 when you buy direct from Samsung. All you need to do is click on our link, and the $50 Samsung credit will be applied at checkout - no trade-ins or upgrades are required.
Today's pre-order deal from Samsung applies to the Galaxy Watch 6 ($299) and the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic ($399), and both smartwatches will ship on August 11. Not only can you save $50 on the latest Galaxy Watch, but Samsung is also offering up to $250 in credits, and you can receive a free second Fabric Band with your order.
While there are other Galaxy Watch 6 pre-order deals available, Samsung's $50 discount is the only offer that gets you direct savings on the smartwatch that doesn't involve credits or require trade-ins. Keep in mind you won't find this exclusive offer on Samsung's website; you must click through from this page to see the $50 discount applied.
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 features an updated processor and RAM for enhanced performance and comes with a slimmer display and improved strap-swapping functionality. The Samsung smartwatch also includes new health and fitness features, such as a custom workout option and a redesigned sleep app, as well as a 3-in-1 biosensor, skin temperature sensor, and GPS technology.
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic comes with a larger 47mm size option and includes a stylish rotating bezel, which is another effective way to navigate around the smartwatch.
