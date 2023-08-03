Get the best Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 pre-order deal with our exclusive $50 discount

The Galaxy Watch 6 is officially available to pre-order and the tech giant has an exclusive offer for TechRadar readers. You can get an instant $50 discount on the smartwatch, bringing the price down to $249.99 when you buy direct from Samsung. All you need to do is click on our link, and the $50 Samsung credit will be applied at checkout - no trade-ins or upgrades are required.



Today's pre-order deal from Samsung applies to the Galaxy Watch 6 ($299) and the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic ($399), and both smartwatches will ship on August 11. Not only can you save $50 on the latest Galaxy Watch, but Samsung is also offering up to $250 in credits, and you can receive a free second Fabric Band with your order.



While there are other Galaxy Watch 6 pre-order deals available, Samsung's $50 discount is the only offer that gets you direct savings on the smartwatch that doesn't involve credits or require trade-ins. Keep in mind you won't find this exclusive offer on Samsung's website; you must click through from this page to see the $50 discount applied.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 exclusive deal

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6: pre-order and save $50 instantly at Samsung

This exclusive pre-order deal from Samsung gets you a $50 discount on the Galaxy Watch 6. Just click our link, and the discount will be applied directly at checkout. On top of the $50 discount, which brings the Galaxy Watch 6 down to $249.99, you can receive a free second Fabric Band and up to $250 in credits with an eligible trade-in from Samsung. Keep in mind, you can't find this offer on the website, you must click through from this page to see the exclusive discount applied.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 features an updated processor and RAM for enhanced performance and comes with a slimmer display and improved strap-swapping functionality. The Samsung smartwatch also includes new health and fitness features, such as a custom workout option and a redesigned sleep app, as well as a 3-in-1 biosensor, skin temperature sensor, and GPS technology.



The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic comes with a larger 47mm size option and includes a stylish rotating bezel, which is another effective way to navigate around the smartwatch.

More Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 pre-order deals

