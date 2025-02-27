Galaxy Watch Ultra plunges to lowest-ever price, and the best deal is available directly from Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra is one of the best smartwatches for Android users right now and one of the most heavily discounted wearables on the market. Now, you can get one for the lowest price yet directly from Samsung, or save even more when you trade in.

Right now, you can get $230 off the usual price of $649 at Samsung, bringing the price (without trade-in) to the lowest we've ever seen, just $419.99.

That's a saving on all three colors and the various band types, too. If you want to save even more, you can trade-in an old smartwatch, with up to $400 available on devices like the Galaxy Watch6 Classic and the best Apple Watch, aka the Apple Watch Ultra 2.

Today’s best Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra deals

Even at full price, the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra is the best Android smartwatch going thanks to its rugged titanium design, excellent health tracking features, and extensive battery life.

Despite its excellent features, it's constantly discounted across outlets like Amazon and Samsung itself, we saw its lowest-ever price broken multiple times last year. This is the best price yet, however, and definitely not one to be sniffed at.

There's no clear indications that a Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 is on the way, either, so there's plenty of life left in this model. If you prefer to do your shopping at Amazon, you can also score the Bespoke Edition there for the same price.

In our Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra review, we loved its design, the Quick button, which is new to Samsung, and its rich feature set. It is quite chunky and you don't get much more screen for your money, but you do get a much more rugged and durable outer casing that can handle anything the great outdoors throws at it.

It also comes with a 480 x 480 AMOLED display, dual-frequency GPS, 10ATM + IP68 water resistance, and extensive health tracking and wellbeing features powered by AI. It even has a body composition analysis feature you won't find on any Apple Watch.