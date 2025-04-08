50% off! Get a Garmin Epix Gen 2 for literally half price right now

One of our all-time favorite Garmin deals has just returned, allowing users to score one for literally half price.

Right now at UK outlet H. Samuel you can grab a Garmin Epix Gen 2 for just £369 instead of £739, which is a full 50% off. That's not quite the Black Friday low we saw last year, but it's probably the best discount you can expect on this model this year otherwise.

If you're in the US and happy to shop with a reputable third-party retailer, you can grab one at Amazon for just $429 instead of $899, 52% off.

Today's best Garmin deals

Garmin Epix (Gen 2): was £739.99 now £369.99 at H Samuel Get a Garmin Epix Pro Gen 2 for literally half price, now just £369. It's the 47mm version with a black strap, replete with up to 16 days of battery life, an AMOLED display, LED flashlight, and Garmin's industry-leading health and fitness tracking.

Garmin Epix 2: was $899.99 now $429.99 at Amazon In the US, you can score 52% off the white titanium version through a third-party reseller on Amazon. It's a reputable outlet with generally positive reviews, and a whopping $470 off the list price of $899.

As you can read in our Garmin Epix 2 review, we love this model's impressive AMOLED display, great battery life, and all-around brilliant suite of health and fitness tracking features.

While the best Garmin on the market is probably the Fenix 8 right now, the Epix Pro Gen 2 is an awful lot of smartwatch for these respective prices and a deal not to be sniffed at.

The Epix Gen 2 can be used for golfing, skiing, watersports, and, of course, outdoor disciplines like running and cycling. It comes with features that include blood oxygen monitoring, heart rate tracking, stress and sleep monitoring, Body Battery, and more.

This is a brilliant do-it-all premium smartwatch for the price of a mid-range Garmin Forerunner or the Apple Watch Series 10.

As noted, we'd prefer to recommend an Amazon-sold deal in the US, but the seller in question has an 85% five-star rating from customers on Amazon. This is also a deal we've previously recommended from the same outlet, and we've yet to hear of any issues or snags with orders.

Both of these deals also come with next-day delivery, or if you're in the UK you can choose to pick up your watch directly from your local store.