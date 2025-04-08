50% off! Get a Garmin Epix Gen 2 for literally half price right now

Deals
By published

A massive discount on the Epix Pro (Gen 2)

garmin epix gen 2 on a blue background with the text don&#039;t miss
(Image credit: Future / Garmin)

One of our all-time favorite Garmin deals has just returned, allowing users to score one for literally half price.

Right now at UK outlet H. Samuel you can grab a Garmin Epix Gen 2 for just £369 instead of £739, which is a full 50% off. That's not quite the Black Friday low we saw last year, but it's probably the best discount you can expect on this model this year otherwise.

If you're in the US and happy to shop with a reputable third-party retailer, you can grab one at Amazon for just $429 instead of $899, 52% off.

Today's best Garmin deals

Garmin Epix (Gen 2)
Garmin Epix (Gen 2): was £739.99 now £369.99 at H Samuel

Get a Garmin Epix Pro Gen 2 for literally half price, now just £369. It's the 47mm version with a black strap, replete with up to 16 days of battery life, an AMOLED display, LED flashlight, and Garmin's industry-leading health and fitness tracking.

Garmin Epix 2
Garmin Epix 2: was $899.99 now $429.99 at Amazon

In the US, you can score 52% off the white titanium version through a third-party reseller on Amazon. It's a reputable outlet with generally positive reviews, and a whopping $470 off the list price of $899.

As you can read in our Garmin Epix 2 review, we love this model's impressive AMOLED display, great battery life, and all-around brilliant suite of health and fitness tracking features.

While the best Garmin on the market is probably the Fenix 8 right now, the Epix Pro Gen 2 is an awful lot of smartwatch for these respective prices and a deal not to be sniffed at.

The Epix Gen 2 can be used for golfing, skiing, watersports, and, of course, outdoor disciplines like running and cycling. It comes with features that include blood oxygen monitoring, heart rate tracking, stress and sleep monitoring, Body Battery, and more.

This is a brilliant do-it-all premium smartwatch for the price of a mid-range Garmin Forerunner or the Apple Watch Series 10.

As noted, we'd prefer to recommend an Amazon-sold deal in the US, but the seller in question has an 85% five-star rating from customers on Amazon. This is also a deal we've previously recommended from the same outlet, and we've yet to hear of any issues or snags with orders.

Both of these deals also come with next-day delivery, or if you're in the UK you can choose to pick up your watch directly from your local store.

See more Smartwatch Deals
Stephen Warwick
Stephen Warwick
Fitness & Wearables writer

Stephen Warwick is TechRadar's Fitness & Wearables writer with nearly a decade of experience covering technology, including five years as the News Editor of iMore. He's a keen fitness enthusiast and is never far from the local gym, Apple Watch at the ready, to record his latest workout. Stephen has experience writing about every facet of technology including products, services, hardware, and software. He's covered breaking news and developing stories regarding supply chains, patents and litigation, competition, politics and lobbying, the environment, and more. He's conducted interviews with industry experts in a range of fields including finance, litigation, security, and more. Outside of work, he's a massive tech and history buff with a passion for Rome Total War, reading, and music. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about smartwatches
onepluswatch 3 in a gravel explosion

The OnePlus Watch 3 release date is finally here, with pre-orders shipping from April 15
Garmin Instinct 3 next to the Apple Watch Ultra 2

I've been an Apple Watch user for 10 years - here are 8 things Garmin still does better
Security

Back to the future with block sizes
See more latest
Most Popular
LG C4 OLED TV in living room
Best Buy is blowing out TVs ahead of the NCAA Championship game - deals from $70
An image of the Nintendo Switch 2
Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders live: latest UK stock updates as My Nintendo Store's pre-order date arrives, while US pre-orders remain delayed
Geekom XT12 Pro Mini
We have an exclusive deal from GEEKOM that will boost your productivity
People at a party outside with Philips Hue lights
This massive sale on Philips Hue outdoor lights will get your yard looking amazing for BBQ season
Samsung TVs
Samsung is practically giving away TVs – save up to $2,300 on 4K, QLED and OLED TVs
iPhone 16
Visible Wireless has just unveiled a new plan plus a deal that saves $240 on the latest iPhone 16 range
LG C4 OLED TV
Our number one rated TV just crashed to its lowest price yet ahead of the Final Four
Samsung Galaxy S25 in mint green on green background with price cut text overlay
Mint Mobile's latest sale can save you up to $400 on Google Pixel 9, Galaxy S25 and more
Google Pixel 9
The fantastic Google Pixel 9 just hit a great low price at Amazon - save $200
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 in pink on blue background with don&#039;t miss text overlay
Samsung just quietly posted its best Galaxy Z Fold 6 deal ever, with a massive $1,300 discount up for grabs