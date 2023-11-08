11 of the best early Black Friday running watch deals from Garmin, Fitbit, and Polar

If you’re like me, you’re starting to think about the goals you want to tackle in 2024. A road marathon and a trail half-marathon are both on my list to complete - but in order to take them on, I’ll need a good running watch.

A running watch is a fantastic purchase for any runner looking to take on a challenge in 2024. If you don’t currently wear one, knowing your time and distance covered during your training runs is a game-changer when preparing for a big event.

On the other hand, if you already use one of the older best running watches or a fitness tracker and want to up your game, the Black Friday smartwatch deals period is the perfect time to improve your training. Running watches can support your recovery by telling you how hard you’ve been working, allowing you to tailor your plans accordingly, and providing insights into your fitness and heart health.

Not everyone wants an Apple or a Samsung watch - plenty of us are after dedicated, system-agnostic training watches such as those offered by Garmin and Polar. As TechRadar’s resident Fitness and Wearables editor, here’s my pick of the deals so far.

(Not in the US or the UK? Scroll down for more deals in your region)

Black Friday running watch deals you can shop now

US deals

Garmin Instinct: was $249.99 now $169.99 at Amazon

Garmin's original Instinct outdoor watch is still a spectacular tool and a steal at this price. With tons of GPS and health monitoring credentials, it's a great gift for beginner and intermediate hikers and trail runners who don't yet have a smartwatch.

Garmin Venu 2 45mm GPS smartwatch: was $349.99 now $297.99 at Best Buy

Garmin's fantastic AMOLED 'true' smartwatch is over $50 off right now. Like the Vivoactive line, the AMOLED screen, great health features, and true smartwatch connectivity make this a rival to Apple and Samsung's offerings.

Polar Vantage V2: was $549.99 now $449.99 at Target

Save $100 on one of Polar’s premium running watches. I like Polar watches as they’re no-nonsense, training-first tools, but the Vantage V2 was my watch of choice for over a year as it’s stuffed with features, has a premium metal case and bezel, and is comfortable enough to sleep with, allowing Polar’s excellent recovery metrics to be used to their fullest extent.

Fitbit Sense 2: was $249.99 now $199.95 at Amazon

This is a nice $50 discount on Fitbit's priciest (and most premium) smartwatch, bringing it down to a record-equaling low price. All-day stress detection with an EDA scanner, skin temperature sensor, and stress management score can help identify what to do to keep you zen. It's also available at the same price from Best Buy.

Fitbit Versa 2: was $139.95 now $113 at Amazon

One of Fitbit's most popular watches ever gets a 17% discount. The tactile button, as opposed to the Versa 3's solid state digital sensor, was so popular that it returned for the Versa 4, while it introduced Fitbit Pay and Amazon Alexa control to the Fitbit lineup, so you've got those features as well as all the usual Fitbit Premium goodies. It's been as low as $89 before, though, so may drop in price again in the next few weeks.

Fitbit Versa 3 smartwatch: was $199.99 now $149.99 at Dick's Sporting Goods

Fitbit's best smartwatch is $50 off at Dick's. You can follow along with workouts on the smartwatch's screen, or use one of 15 modes to go it alone. GPS tracking aids in cycling and running tracking.

More US deals:

UK deals

Garmin Forerunner 55: was £179.99 now £129.00 at Amazon

Save over £50 on this Forerunner 55, the ideal entry-level smartwatch for beginner and intermediate runners. it's got everything you need to get started, with simple metrics such as speed, time, heart rate, calories burned, and more advanced GPS tools.

Garmin Instinct Solar: was £319.99 now £206.40 at Amazon

35% off this fab outdoor watch. It might be showing its age a little in comparison with newer watches, but it'll last weeks in the wilderness and is packed with tools to help adventurers, like a compass, altimeter, multiple GPS networks, and Pulse Ox.

Polar Pacer Pro: was £289.00 now £241.97 at Amazon

Save almost £40 on this year’s great Polar Pacer Pro, making it an affordable choice well-suited for your first marathon challenge. It’s ultra-light and good for 100 hours of training time, and it packs 150+ sports modes so will suit your extra-curricular, non-running activities too.

Fitbit Versa 3: was £199 now £139 at Amazon

The Fitbit Versa 3 is our pick as the best Fitbit overall, beating the newer 4 on both price and features. This isn't the lowest price we've ever seen for it; it's been down to £119 in the past. But for a smartwatch that features built-in GPS, sleep tracking, all-day heart rate monitoring, voice controls, and more, it's still an offer worth checking out.

Fitbit Sense 2 was £269.99 now £219 at Amazon

The Sense 2 is Fitbit's most advanced smartwatch to date, with stress-management tools and all the advanced health tools you'd expect from a premium device. Amazon's current deal is some way short of the lowest price we've ever seen for it (it was £179 for Prime Day in July), so we'd recommend waiting for further reductions on this one.

More UK deals:

More Black Friday running watch deals you can shop now