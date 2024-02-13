Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 hands-on leak may give us a full look at the fitness tracker

We're patiently waiting for the long-rumored Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 fitness tracker to break cover, but in the meantime a new hands-on video has leaked out on the web, apparently giving us a proper look at the upcoming device.

The video was posted to social media by @WigettaGaming (via SamMobile), and is claimed to show the Galaxy Fit 3 in gray and white colors – and the wearable is shown both set up in a store display and being worn on someone's wrist.

It gives us a pretty comprehensive look at the device, and specifically that larger screen. Previous rumors have suggested that the display size will be expanding to 1.61 inches from 1.1 inches on the Galaxy Fit 2.

That does once again raise the question of what the difference is between a smartwatch and a fitness tracker, and this certainly looks very like an Apple Watch – even if it doesn't have the third-party app support and advanced features of a fully fledged smartwatch.

Coming soon

With the wearables on show in what looks like a retail display, and boxes lined up in the background, it can't be too long before Samsung announces this device. It's already popped up in some of the key regulatory databases it needs to be in.

We've also seen leaks of the official packaging and the expected pricing: it would seem that the Galaxy Fit 3 is going to come in at around double the price of the Galaxy Fit 2, which originally went on sale for $59 / £39 / AUS$135.

It's been a long wait for the Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 launch, considering that the current model was introduced all the way back in September 2020. Our Samsung Galaxy Fit 2 review will help jog your memory if you've forgotten all about it.

Improvements we're hoping for this time around include better battery life, though the noticeably larger screen might have something to say about that. Look out for an official announcement from Samsung in the not-too-distant future.