New Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 leak reveals a larger screen and color options

It seems Samsung is getting back into the fitness tracker market, with fresh rumors of a Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 launch circulating, and now we've got a better idea of the fitness tracker's design and color options.

Unofficial renders produced by 91mobiles (via SamMobile) show, first and foremost, a significantly larger screen than the one on the Samsung Galaxy Fit 2 (which came with a narrow 1.1-inch display on the front).

No specific size is given, but the rectangular display looks more Apple Watch than Galaxy Fit 2. The pictures match up with other renders that have previously leaked out, and again we can see a physical button and a microphone hole on the right-hand edge.

From the new renders, it looks as though grey, gold and black are going to be the color options – they're not the most flamboyant choices you'll ever see, but the subtle shades mean they'll go well with just about any outfit.

[Exclusive] Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 images show colour options and a bigger display https://t.co/MB39DAzORYNovember 18, 2023 See more

We can assume from the larger screen that Samsung is going to be able to fit more information on screen, and perhaps offer a more varied selection of clock faces. Samsung has previously put its own bespoke software on these trackers, and that seems likely to continue with the Galaxy Fit 3.

We've also come across some pricing information for this wearable. As per Asia Economy (again via SamMobile), the Galaxy Fit 3 price will be double the cost of the Galaxy Fit 2 – at least if you're buying it in South Korean won.

The Samsung Galaxy Fit 2 retailed for a very reasonable $59 / £39 / AUS$135, so we'll wait and see how this predicted price rise works out in other currencies. If there are enough new features and functions, it might be justified.

It looks as though a 2024 launch for the tracker is almost certain, and we've seen the device arriving at various regulators as well. It's fair to say the Galaxy Fit 3 is a little overdue too – the current Fit 2 made its debut in September 2020.

Follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings, and hot Black Friday deals!