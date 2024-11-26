Save £350 on our best premium electric toothbrush in this week's early Black Friday sales
Quality dental care minus the dentist's fees
All the best Black Friday 2024 deals are starting to pile up, and we're not complaining - especially now that one of our favorite electric toothbrushes has just received a huge price cut ahead of the big day.
Out of all the best electric toothbrushes we've tried, we named the Philips Sonicare 9900 Prestige electric toothbrush as the best premium model for maintaining quality oral health, a model which you can now snag for £199.99 down from £549.99 at Boots. While it's normal to see discounts on most premium electric toothbrushes, not to this magnitude: it's a fantastic Black Friday deal on one of the best premium models which is unlikely to receive a further price cut.
Today's best Philips Sonicare 9900 electric toothbrush Black Friday deal
Save £350: Smooth and glossy in its design and also its results, one of the reasons why we awarded it 4 stars is because of its real-time brushing feedback and travel-friendly build. Though we'd admit that this model is heavily reliant on its accompanying app, it doesn't take away from its customizable brushing experience and whopping Black Friday discount.
Read our full Philips Sonicare 9900 Prestige review.
As we understand that £199.99 is still a big investment for an electric toothbrush, we've come across a more affordable Black Friday deal on the Suri Sonic Toothbrush which we've included below. Sustainable and simplistic, it's another model that was very well-received with us at TechRadar.
If the Philips Sonicare 9900 Prestige is above your budget even with its Black Friday offer, then you may find the Suri sonic toothbrush is more suited to you. Saving you a small £23.75 saving at Boots it's also a great sustainable option, and though it doesn't pack the oscillating heads we've come to love with other models, this didn't effect our 4.5 star review. Additionally, Boots also sell multi packs of replacement toothbrush heads, so you'll never fall short.
Read our full Suri Sustainable Sonic Toothbrush review.
When we reviewed the Philips Sonicare 9900 Prestige toothbrush, we deemed it our best premium option because of its impressive smart functions, one of which tracks and monitors your brushing to improve your technique. For example, brushing too hard will cause the handle to pause and resume with a reduced intensity.
As well as this, the Sonicare app can sense the position of the toothbrush in your mouth and can provide visual guidance on your mobile device to show you the spots you're missing. All of the toothbrush's smart tracking and customization is done through the mobile app, which means that the toothbrush itself lacks controls, but once you cross that bridge, it won't seem as much of an issue.
Smart functions aside, if you're a frequent traveler, this brush is ideal thanks to its rechargeable case and sleek leather travel case. With all of its nifty travel components and battery-extending case, it can survive weeks on the road without being plugged into a mains.
