Why wait? Get up to 20% off mattresses in Casper's Labor Day preview sale

Don't want to pay full price for a new mattress? That's very wise, particularly as the Labor Day mattress sales are coming up fast and look set to bring some of the lowest prices of the year – at least until Black Friday comes along. And if you'd rather not wait until Labor Day itself, here's a solid opportunity to save right away.

Casper is currently running its Pre-Labor Day Sale, with up to 20% off its range of beds. That means you can get yourself set up with one of the best mattresses in the business at a knockdown price, and you could be sleeping on it before some Labor Day sales have even started.

If you're after a cooling mattress at a good price, we'd direct you towards the Snow. It's Casper's newest cooling mattress (and a lot cheaper than the high-end Wave Hybrid Snow) and it's packed with features to help keep temperatures down at night, including HeatDelete Bands, phase change material and a CoolTouch cover. You'll usually pay $1,995 for this cooling hybrid in a queen size, but right now there's 20% off, bringing the price down to $1,596.

Casper Snow mattress: was $1,495 now from $1,196 at Casper

Save 20%: This isn't the biggest discount we've seen on the Snow – there was 25% off for 4th of July – but this is still a good price for Casper's more affordable cooling hybrid mattress, particularly because unlike most sleep brands, Casper doesn't have sales on all year round. The Snow has cooling features including HeatDelete Bands, phase change material and a CoolTouch cover, and it's available in a queen size for $1,596.

For maximum cooling and support, see instead the Wave Hybrid Snow; it's Casper's most expensive bed, but it's packed with cooling technology as well as bringing plenty of zoned support. With 20% off a queen size is reduced from $3,395 to $2,716.

Of course, if you don't need a cooling mattress there are other great deals in Casper's Pre-Labor Day sale. For a quality hybrid mattress that doesn't cost the earth, we'd suggest looking at Casper's Original Hybrid; it's the brand's most popular mattress, with medium firmness and zoned support. A queen size normally costs $1,495, but you can get it right now for $1,196.

For a softest Casper option, try the Nova Hybrid, which delivers cloud-like comfort and AirScape technology to keep things cool and dry; a queen size is $1,836, down from $2,295. And remember that whichever Casper mattress you opt for, it'll come with free delivery, a 100-night trial and a 10-year limited warranty, so you can buy with confidence.