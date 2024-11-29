Loop's earplugs including Loop Dream for sleep are 20% off for Black Friday - I'll race you to the checkout
These Loop earplugs impressed me so much, I'm buying another set of each while they're on sale this Black Friday
As part of this year's Black Friday deals, Loop's range of noise reducing earplugs is discounted by 20% in both the US and the UK, offering a sweet saving.
I adore Loop's earplugs - earlier this year, I wrote about how the new Loop Dream earplugs had finally helped repair my sleep schedule - and its Loop Quiet, Engage, Experience and Switch earplugs are all virally successful in their own right. I myself own a pair of each, because they all offer different levels of noise reduction to protect your hearing, maintain focus or reduce stress in public settings; all benefits I gladly reap on account of my sound sensitivity.
Right now, you can score 20% off the all-new Loop Dream earplugs at Loop US and Loop UK, and if you scroll down we've listed the best deals on the rest of Loop's earpieces.
Today's best Loop deals in the US
I love the Loop Dream earplugs, and a lot of thought went into making them suitable for sleep. From the redesigned Loop for maximum comfort to the 27dB of noise reduction on offer, Loop's first foray into sleep-specific earplugs is a roaring success.
As a neurodiverse person, these are particularly close to my heart. Engage 2 cuts out some of the harsher sounds which can cloud focus while having a conversation in louder environments like restaurants, allowing for more meaningful catchups with friends and family
A fantastic choice if you enjoy frequenting gigs and festivals, especially if you're a musician or DJ. The upgraded model to Loop's popular Experience earplugs, they offer certified hearing protection, providing 17 dB (SNR) of filtered noise protection. With this 20% off deal, now's the time to grab a pair before the holiday party season really kicks off.
If you value versatility, these Loop earplugs are the ones to consider. They offer decent performance that may not quite match up to some other Loop devices, but they deliver a decent performance across all settings. With this $13 discount on offer from Amazon, now's a great time to invest in a pair.
Today's best Loop deals in the UK
Loop Dream is the brand's first purpose-built earplugs for sleep, with a redesigned Loop for maximum comfort and 27dB of noise reduction to muffle nighttime disturbances.
Previously a favorite for sensitive sleepers, Loop Quiet 2 are super comfortable, offering 24dB noise reduction that will help you stay focused and protect your ears even in loud environments.
Loop's Experience 2 earplugs are best suited for sports lovers, concert-goers and late-night partyers, offering 17dB of noise reduction that lets in enough sound to feel the atmosphere while protecting your hearing.
For discreet acoustic protection and socialization, the Engage 2 will be your new best friend. I'm neurodiverse and use these regularly to help me hone in on conversations in crowded places - a huge boon.s
If you want the best of all three of the above models, opt for the Loop Switch, which allows you to alternate between the different decibel settings.
Josephine Watson (@JosieWatson) is TechRadar's Managing Editor - Lifestyle. Josephine is an award-winning journalist (PPA 30 under 30 2024), having previously written on a variety of topics, from pop culture to gaming and even the energy industry, joining TechRadar to support general site management. She is a smart home nerd, champion of TechRadar's sustainability efforts as well and an advocate for internet safety and education. She has used her position to fight for progressive approaches towards diversity and inclusion, mental health, and neurodiversity in corporate settings. Generally, you'll find her fiddling with her smart home setup, watching Disney movies, playing on her Switch, or rewatching the extended edition of Lord of the Rings... again.