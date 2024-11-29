Loop's earplugs including Loop Dream for sleep are 20% off for Black Friday - I'll race you to the checkout

As part of this year's Black Friday deals, Loop's range of noise reducing earplugs is discounted by 20% in both the US and the UK, offering a sweet saving.

I adore Loop's earplugs - earlier this year, I wrote about how the new Loop Dream earplugs had finally helped repair my sleep schedule - and its Loop Quiet, Engage, Experience and Switch earplugs are all virally successful in their own right. I myself own a pair of each, because they all offer different levels of noise reduction to protect your hearing, maintain focus or reduce stress in public settings; all benefits I gladly reap on account of my sound sensitivity.

Right now, you can score 20% off the all-new Loop Dream earplugs at Loop US and Loop UK, and if you scroll down we've listed the best deals on the rest of Loop's earpieces.

Today's best Loop deals in the US

Loop Dream: was $49.95 now $39.96 at Loop Earplugs I love the Loop Dream earplugs, and a lot of thought went into making them suitable for sleep. From the redesigned Loop for maximum comfort to the 27dB of noise reduction on offer, Loop's first foray into sleep-specific earplugs is a roaring success.

Loop Engage 2: was $34.95 now $27.95 at Amazon As a neurodiverse person, these are particularly close to my heart. Engage 2 cuts out some of the harsher sounds which can cloud focus while having a conversation in louder environments like restaurants, allowing for more meaningful catchups with friends and family

Loop Experience 2 Earplugs: was $34.95 now $27.95 at Amazon A fantastic choice if you enjoy frequenting gigs and festivals, especially if you're a musician or DJ. The upgraded model to Loop's popular Experience earplugs, they offer certified hearing protection, providing 17 dB (SNR) of filtered noise protection. With this 20% off deal, now's the time to grab a pair before the holiday party season really kicks off.

Loop Switch Earplugs: was $64.95 now $51.95 at Amazon If you value versatility, these Loop earplugs are the ones to consider. They offer decent performance that may not quite match up to some other Loop devices, but they deliver a decent performance across all settings. With this $13 discount on offer from Amazon, now's a great time to invest in a pair.

Today's best Loop deals in the UK

Loop Quiet 2: was £24.95 now £19.95 at Amazon Previously a favorite for sensitive sleepers, Loop Quiet 2 are super comfortable, offering 24dB noise reduction that will help you stay focused and protect your ears even in loud environments.

Loop Experience 2: was £29.95 now £23.95 at Amazon Loop's Experience 2 earplugs are best suited for sports lovers, concert-goers and late-night partyers, offering 17dB of noise reduction that lets in enough sound to feel the atmosphere while protecting your hearing.

Loop Engage 2: was £29.95 now £23.95 at Amazon For discreet acoustic protection and socialization, the Engage 2 will be your new best friend. I'm neurodiverse and use these regularly to help me hone in on conversations in crowded places - a huge boon.s

Loop Switch: was £59.95 now £47.95 at Amazon If you want the best of all three of the above models, opt for the Loop Switch, which allows you to alternate between the different decibel settings.

