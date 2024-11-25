I tested this under-desk treadmill, I loved it, and you can get it for under £140 for Black Friday

I've seen plenty of Black Friday deals so far in the fitness space, but so far, lots of the good stuff that we've covered has been smartwatches. Don't get me wrong, smartwatches and fitness trackers are great, but there's a whole world of connected equipment out there waiting to be discounted.

This is the deal that takes the cake, and possibly the best fitness deal on Amazon right now. The Mobvoi Home Walking Treadmill is down from £229.99 to just £139.99 at Amazon UK, a lowest-ever price, saving you 40% on this perfect cosy cardio solution. The Mobvoi Home Treadmill SE, a variation of the treadmill with a fold-up bar you can use to engage a faster 'running mode', is also on offer from £289.99 to £197.19 at Amazon UK.

An ideal way to get your steps in during winter, whether that's paired with a standing desk or in front of the TV, the Mobvoi treadmills can easily be stored behind a sofa, in a cupboard or under a bed when not in use. The Mobvoi Home Walking Treadmill is the best under-desk treadmill I tested this year, and we gave both it and the SE four stars in our reviews. You should check out the deals in full below:

Today's best walking treadmill deals:

Mobvoi Home Walking Treadmill: was £229.99 now £139.99 at Amazon Save 40% on the excellent Mobvoi Home Walking Treadmill. Not just a no-name brand like so many on Amazon, Mobvoi are also responsible for the excellent TicWatch line of Wear OS smartwatches. I gave the treadmill four stars out of five, because it was easy to assemble, the simple stop/go remote was a doddle to use, and it was well-constructed with ample elements of shock absorption.

Mobvoi Home Treadmill SE: was £289.99 now £197.19 at Amazon Save 32% on Mobvoi's Home Treadmill SE, a fantastic option for people who want an under-desk treadmill, but who also might want to up the pace to a gentle jog. Capable of reaching speeds up to 12km/h, it's a versatile, affordable option to get into indoor walking and running this year, and retains the walking treadmill's easy storage and portability.

Why get this deal?

In my Mobvoi Home Walking Treadmill review, I said "its affordability, quality, ease of use, and ease of storage make it a great companion for someone who just wants to get their steps in at home without any bells or whistles". Likewise, our reviewer gave the Mobvoi Home Treadmill SE four stars, stating: "After a week of testing, the MobVoi Treadmill SE is a great combination of a treadmill and an under-desk walking pad. With speeds up to 12km per hour, along with a safety clip and handle, it makes for a sturdy home solution for light running."

Either device is ideal for someone who's looking to move more or lose weight by walking, but doesn't want to brave the elements or shell out for a big gym-style treadmill. You can just slide either device out from under the bed or sofa, fire up Netflix and walk for an episode of your favorite TV show or podcast.

Not sure where to start with your 2025 fitness journey? These are two truly excellent tools to get you going with minimal effort and buy-in, especially at these prices.

More of today's Black Friday sales in the UK