Forget the Apple Watch: this Black Friday Garmin deal is better for fitness tracking

Black Friday deals are a great time to score a fantastic deal on a smartwatch, but the best deal for you really depends on what you want out of your watch. Those looking for fitness tracking will have a tough job sorting out which watch is for them because many brands do fitness so well these days.

However, not all smartwatches pair their fitness tracking and communications credentials with excellent battery life. If you're a regular runner, GPS workouts will considerably drain your Apple Watch or Samsung Galaxy Watch's battery, which is measured in hours rather than days. If you want staying power, you need one of the best Black Friday Garmin deals.

If you're looking for something with the flavor of an Apple Watch or Samsung Galaxy Watch, we can recommend the Garmin Vivoactive 5. Right now, the Vivoactive 5 is down from $299.99 to $189.99 at Walmart in the US, saving you $110. In the UK, you can get the Vivoactive 5 at Amazon, reduced from £249.99 to £178.99.

Check out both deals in full below:

Today's best Garmin Vivoactive 5 Black Friday deals

Garmin Vivoactive 5: was $299 now $189.99 at Walmart Walmart is now selling the cheapest Vivoactive 5 we've seen so far, $100 off and $189. That's $10 cheaper than Amazon on a great all-rounder with an AMOLED display, 11 days of battery life, and more. (Only in Black)

Garmin Vivoactive 5: was £249.99 now £178.99 at Amazon The Vivoactive 5 has plunged to a new lowest-ever price of just £179, a massive £70 saving on the £249.99 RRP and one of the best Garmin deals we've seen so far. Get 11 days of battery life, AMOLED display, GPS, fitness tracking, and more!

In our Garmin Vivoactive 5 review, we said, "health and fitness tracking finds a perfect balance." Having personally worn it for weeks, I believe it's the best Garmin for people who might otherwise quite like a smaller, slimmer Apple Watch or Samsung Galaxy Watch but want that beefy Garmin battery life without sacrificing that AMOLED smartwatch-style screen.

I love Garmins, and being a keen runner, I'd probably pick the Vivoactive 5 at these prices over a slightly cheaper Black Friday Apple Watch deal.

