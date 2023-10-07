The Samsung Galaxy Ring may launch with the Galaxy Z Fold 6

Rumors of an incoming Samsung Galaxy Ring continue to gain momentum, but it may not be here for a few months yet – the latest indication is that the smart ring won't be seeing the light of day until the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6.

This is according to South Korean outlet The Elec (via Android Authority). We know that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 was launched in July 2023, so you would think the Z Fold 6 and the Galaxy Ring will be arriving around July 2024.

Perhaps not: as well as suggesting the smart ring will arrive at the same time as the foldable, it also mentions the third quarter of 2024, which indicates both these devices may be launched in August, September or October.

In fact, The Elec then goes on to say that an early 2025 launch for the Galaxy Ring is also a possibility. It would seem that there's still a lot of uncertainty about how soon the device is going to be ready for the consumer market.

Four sizes

The second half of 2024 or early 2025 is somewhat later than we were expecting. Previous rumors had pegged the launch date to January 2024, which would've meant the smart ring launching at the same time as the Samsung Galaxy S24 series.

We've also seen pictures of the wearable inside Samsung apps, another indication that it could be about to appear. That said, other reports of the Galaxy Ring being at the production stage have also mentioned a 2024 appearance.

There are a few more tidbits to pull out of the article on The Elec. Apparently only one model of the Samsung Galaxy Ring is in production, though it will come in four sizes to fit as many finger types as possible.

What's more, Samsung is also considering seeking medical approval for the device, it seems: that would mean regulatory approval for readings taken by various sensors (like a heart rate sensor), and could push the launch date back further.