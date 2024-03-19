The Garmin Forerunner 255 just received a serious 29% price cut at Amazon

Amazon’s spring sale is a matter of hours away, but don’t think it’s too early to start browsing for the best offers. This Prime Day sale is set to be great for snagging offers on tech that’ll make your spring cleaning a lot easier, but its deals on the best smartwatches and fitness trackers are bound to get you in the running spirit as the weather gets lighter this season.

If you’ve got your eye on a smartwatch, the Garmin Forerunner 255 has an offer of 29% off on Amazon, bringing it down from $349.99 to just $249.99, considering we gave it 4.5 stars in our full review, that's a fantastic deal on an even more fantastic watch.

This 29% offer is not to be missed if you want to up your running game in time for spring. Along with the standard version of the Forerunner 255, its music version with onboard Spotify support is also on offer in Amazon's spring sale with a smaller discount of 25% - but still a great deal for a great smartwatch.

Why get this deal?

What makes the Garmin Forerunner 255 stand out from the pack is its advanced training metrics, which we described as the “ultimate compact triathlon watch”. In addition to tracking running, swimming, and cycling as one event, it packs a heart rate monitor that displays Heart Rate Variability (HRV) - a useful and important feature that analyzes your body recovery after intense exercise, and during sleep.

The smartwatch comes with different fitness features that are great for analyzing different aspects of your fitness journey, notably its Race Widget: an ideal companion for preparing you for a race day. The Forerunner 255 can also act as a mini personal trainer through the Morning Report feature, which not only gives you workout suggestions but gives you reports on your sleep and the weather.

While this model doesn’t come with the AMOLED display screen seen in more recent models like the Garmin Forerunner 265, it’s nonetheless a reliable tracking watch with all the advanced elements you could need. And on top of that, the Forerunner 255 is currently the same price as Garmin’s budget Forerunner 165 fitness tracker, which isn't quite as feature-rich as the 255. You’re really getting your money’s worth with this limited-time deal.

