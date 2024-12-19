The Fitbit Inspire 3 is a great last-minute bargain at this stunning low price

It's never too early to get a head start on fitness goals for the New Year. With ongoing Christmas sales, companies like Google are discounting their most popular fitness trackers from Fitbit. In fact, in the US, you can get the Fitbit Inspire 3 at Best Buy for $79.95 (was $99.95). Meanwhile, in the UK, Argos has the Fitbit Inspire 3 for £59 (was £84.99).

The Fitbit Inspire 3 is the best budget Fitbit you can get. Even though it's a few bucks short of the year's lowest price in the US, it's reached its lowest price of all time in the UK. It's unlikely to get much lower than this before the end of the year, so pick it up for yourself or as a gift for a friend while you can.

Today's best Fitbit deals

Fitbit Inspire 3: was $99.95 now $79.95 at Best Buy This isn't' the Fitbit Inspire 3's lowest price, but it's close enough to be worth buying for the holiday season. You can use it to kick-start your fitness journey or gift it to a friend as a first-time fitness tracker. In addition to standard metrics like heart rate, Fitbits calculate unique stress management and daily readiness scores that set them apart from other fitness trackers. It lasts much longer than its premium counterparts – up to 10 days.

Fitbit Inspire 3: was £84.99 now £59 at Argos The Fitbit Inspire 3 dropped to its lowest price of the year just before Christmas. It's an ideal entry-level fitness tracker and gift for a health-conscious person, especially one that doesn't need the bells and whistles of a premium smartwatch. Besides standard metrics like heart rate and blood oxygen, it offers Fitbit exclusive stress management and daily readiness scores. As a plus, it lasts up to 10 hours on a single charge.

Our Fitbit Inspire 3 review highlighted the slim, sleek band with a bright, colorful AMOLED display as some of its iconic features. It might not be as advanced as the Fitbit Versa 4 or Sense 2, but it still flaunts enough "excellent health-tracking features" that make it an ideal entry-level fitness tracker. Plus, the intuitive app makes it "easy to read and analyze your metrics."

In addition to standard heart rate, blood oxygen, and temperature tracking, the Fitbit Inspire 3 calculates wellness metrics like stress management and daily readiness scores based on your routine. It also lasts up to 10 days on a single charge, which more than triples the battery life of the latest Apple Watch. It doesn't discriminate against Android or iOS, so you can download the app for any phone.

We have plenty of other budget-friendly fitness trackers in our list of the best cheap fitness trackers. You can also compare the Fitbit Inspire 3 with Google's premium smartwatches like the Google Pixel Watch 3.