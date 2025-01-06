Getting fit in the New Year? Today's fitness tracker deals at Amazon start at just £99

It's a new year, and that can mean only one thing: it's time for those New Year's resolutions and fitness goals. If you're looking to get the year off on the right foot, then why not consider picking up a useful companion in the form of a fitness tracker?

There are several models on sale for record-low prices this week thanks to Amazon's January sales - including some of our favourites here at TechRadar.

For example, you can currently pick up the Fitbit Charge 6 for just £98.99 (was £140) at Amazon, which is a superb price for the brand's latest fitness tracker. With features like ECG heart rate tracking, GPS, and excellent battery life, we named this one the best premium models in our best fitness trackers buying guide so it's an easy recommendation.

If you'd prefer something a little more plush, then consider picking up the Fitbit Sense 2 at Amazon for £168 (was £269). This model, despite its looks, isn't a fully functional smartwatch (it's still a fitness tracker primarily), but it does feature a larger display and Alexa assistant. Again, it's at its lowest-ever price at the retailer so definitely consider it.

Finally, for the full smartwatch treatment, it's hard to overlook the excellent Google Pixel Watch 3 on sale for its lowest-ever price of £249 (was £399) at Amazon after the £80 coupon is automatically applied at the checkout.

While a bit pricier, this model gets you a more fleshed-out lineup of features - including music app support, Google Assistant, and an all-around more premium design. This is one of the best smartwatches money can buy so don't hesitate to pick it up in the January sales.

Best New Year fitness tracker deals

