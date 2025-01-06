Getting fit in the New Year? Today's fitness tracker deals at Amazon start at just £99
Three record-low prices on highly-rated models
It's a new year, and that can mean only one thing: it's time for those New Year's resolutions and fitness goals. If you're looking to get the year off on the right foot, then why not consider picking up a useful companion in the form of a fitness tracker?
There are several models on sale for record-low prices this week thanks to Amazon's January sales - including some of our favourites here at TechRadar.
For example, you can currently pick up the Fitbit Charge 6 for just £98.99 (was £140) at Amazon, which is a superb price for the brand's latest fitness tracker. With features like ECG heart rate tracking, GPS, and excellent battery life, we named this one the best premium models in our best fitness trackers buying guide so it's an easy recommendation.
If you'd prefer something a little more plush, then consider picking up the Fitbit Sense 2 at Amazon for £168 (was £269). This model, despite its looks, isn't a fully functional smartwatch (it's still a fitness tracker primarily), but it does feature a larger display and Alexa assistant. Again, it's at its lowest-ever price at the retailer so definitely consider it.
Finally, for the full smartwatch treatment, it's hard to overlook the excellent Google Pixel Watch 3 on sale for its lowest-ever price of £249 (was £399) at Amazon after the £80 coupon is automatically applied at the checkout.
While a bit pricier, this model gets you a more fleshed-out lineup of features - including music app support, Google Assistant, and an all-around more premium design. This is one of the best smartwatches money can buy so don't hesitate to pick it up in the January sales.
Best New Year fitness tracker deals
The latest wearable in Fitbit's range of dedicated fitness trackers has dropped back to its cheapest price in the current Amazon sale - just in time for that new year fitness push. It's a small but welcome £40 saving on a device we found lighter, prettier and smarter compared to the previous version in our Fitbit Charge 6 review. Key features include a seven-day battery life, onboard GPS and GLONASS, sleep tracking, smart wake, SpO2 blood oxygen tracking and all the other features the excellent Charge 5 offered.
The Sense 2 is Fitbit's most advanced smartwatch to date, with stress-management tools, sleep tracking and all the advanced health tools you'd expect from a premium device. Plus, battery life is six or more days, it's water-resistant up to 50m and you get six months of Fitbit Premium out of the box. Amazon's current deal is definitely one to get on as it brings the wearable we awarded three stars in our Fitbit Sense 2 review back to the lowest price we've ever seen.
Amazon is offering a new record-low price for the Pixel Watch 3 when you combine the flat discount with the extra £80 reduction automatically applied at the checkout. You get all of Google's health tracking, exercise, and sleep monitoring features in a slick design that we awarded four stars out of five in our Google Pixel Watch 3 review.
More of today's best January sales
- Amazon: up to 60% off
- Argos: huge sale on fitness and toys
- Boots: 1,000s of products up to 60% off
- Currys: up to 40% off laptops, TVs, headphones
- Dell: laptops and PCs from £329
- EE: deals on phones, PS5, and more
- Jessops: up to £900 off cameras
- John Lewis: up to 50% off tech, home, fashion
- Samsung: deals on phones, TVs, appliances
- Shark: up to £120 off vacuums + appliances
- Very: save on tech, toys and fashion
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Alex is TechRadar's deals editor, specializing in getting our readers the best bang for the buck on the tech that we know and love. He's a dab hand at covering retailer events like Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day having over seven years of e-commerce experience at Future PLC; including bylines at our sister sites T3 and GamesRadar. Alex's expertise touches on most areas of TechRadar but he has a particular love for phones, laptops, and cameras, being an avid photographer. Outside of work, you'll find him indulging his love for street and travel photography, at home working on music, or down at the local climbing gym.