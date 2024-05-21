I write about fitness tech – here are the best running headphone deals for Memorial Day
Start your running journey at a reduced price tag
There are just a few days until the Memorial Day sales kick off, and Amazon is already stacked with good deals ahead of the weekend. If you’re already into running, or just about to embark on your fitness journey in time for the summer months, this is a great opportunity for you to up your fitness game with the best running headphones.
We’ve rounded up three headphones that we've tested (and loved) with deals of up to 25%. This includes the Shokz OpenRun Pro, one of our best bone conduction headphones picks. Usually the most expensive of the range, right now it currently sits at its lowest price ever.
Finding the best pair of running headphones for you can be a little daunting, but you can check out our deals picks in full below, or scroll down to see more deals on top headphones with our price checker tool. Either way, picking up a new set of headphones on the cheap is the perfect way to soundtrack your summer runs!
Memorial Day running headphones deals
Shokz OpenRun Pro: was $179.95 now $139.34 at Amazon
A comfortable fit for all-purpose performance, the Shokz OpenRun Pro are top of our list. The headphones’ upgraded bass transducers is the main difference from the preceding Shokz OpenRun headphones, but they’re a particularly good option if you’re looking for headphones to endure longer runs and training sessions, with a 10-hour music playback.
Shokz OpenFit: was $179.95 now $139.95 at Amazon
The Shokz OpenFit headphones offer a light and comfortable listening experience. The Shokz OpenFit earphones don’t use the same bone conduction features as the Shokz OpenRun Pro: instead, they're considered open ear, or air conduction. Perfect earbuds if you want to be aware of your surroundings as you run.
Jabra Elite 8 Active: was $199.99 now $149.99 at Amazon
We awarded Jabra’s Elite 8 Active headphones a respectable 4.5 stars. Compared to the previous Jabra Elite 7 Active set, the 8 offers improved ANC performance and a larger bud design for firm stability during workouts. As for battery life, it’s by far the best of our three deals with a total of 32 hours, another fantastic option for long runs.
