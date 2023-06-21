Captivated by Secret Invasion? Stream these 6 underrated spy shows on Netflix, Max, Disney Plus, and more next

Finally, 10 months after the last Marvel TV show was released on Disney Plus, the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has a new series to add to its television library.

Secret Invasion, the first Nick Fury-led MCU project, joined Disney Plus' back catalog today (Wednesday, June 21). Considering it's the first episodic Marvel production to debut on the platform since She-Hulk: Attorney at Law in August 2022, we suspect you can't wait for it to premiere.

Before you watch its first entry, you'll want to read our Secret Invasion review to see what we thought of it. Spoilers: we liked it overall, but glaring issues mean we can't consider this Marvel Phase 5 project to be one of the best Disney Plus shows ever.

Regardless of whether you enjoyed its opening episode or not, we believe you'll be on the hunt for similar espionage-centric shows to stream while you wait for Secret Invasion's next installment. With that in mind, we've rounded up six underrated spy shows on some of the world's best streaming services. So, what are you waiting for? Make like a spy, infiltrate our list, and get out with the goods.

The Americans

Where to stream it: Hulu (US) and Disney Plus (UK and Australia)

Set during the latter years of the Cold War, The Americans stars Keri Russell (The Diplomat) and Matthew Rhys (Perry Mason) as KGB intelligence officers masquerading as the Jennings, a Washington-based married couple. There, they spy on the FBI and intercept key intel in a bit to give Russia the upper hand during this time of geopolitical tension. Unbeknownst to the duo, however, an FBI agent named Stan Beeman (Noah Emmerich), who poses as one of the Jennings' neighbors, is doing similar to them.

There was a slew of top-tier TV shows released between 2013 and 2019 – the six years that this series ran for – so The Americans might not have been on your radar during that time. It should have been, though, with critics hailing spy thriller-cum-period drama as one of the best shows of the last decade. A quick look at The Americans' overall Rotten Tomatoes score of 96% – none of its six seasons received a rating below 88%, either – serves as proof of how acclaimed it is. One critic even went on to describe it as "The Sopranos of the decade". High praise indeed for this criminally underrated TV show, which should really be part of our best Hulu shows and best Disney Plus shows lists.

Seasons on Hulu/Disney Plus: 6

Tehran

Where to stream it: Apple TV Plus

This Israeli-developed espionage thriller is quietly one of the best Apple TV Plus shows around. And, when you consider the competition it's up against – Ted Lasso, Foundation, and Silo to name just three – that's high praise indeed.

Tehran tells the tale of Tamar Rabinyan (Niv Sultan), an Iranian-Jewish Mossad agent who embarks on her first-ever mission to Tehran, Iran's capital, which happens to be the city she was born in. The mission tasks her with using her computer hacking skills to disable a nuclear reactor. Unsurprisingly, things don't go to plan and Tamar goes on the run to evade Iran's fierce Revolutionary Guards (among other pursuers).

A multi-language series – Tehran features English, Hebrew, and Persian dialog – that expertly toes the line between geopolitical upheaval, political paranoia, and high personal stakes, Tehran is a sharp-shooting spy show that isn't afraid to tackle subjects that similar series dare not to touch. A third season is on the way, with popular British actor Hugh Laurie (The Night Manager, House) set to join its cast.

Seasons on Apple TV Plus: 2

Patriot

Where to stream it: Prime Video

Billed as a comedy-drama political spy series, Patriot stars Michael Dornan as John Tavner, a psychologically troubled intelligence officer. Tavner is forced to assume the dangerous non-official cover (NOC) role of a mid-level, Milwaukee-based industrial engineer in order to travel to Iran and help his father Tom (Terry O'Quinn) rig the country's forthcoming election.

Its synopsis might not sound that appealing, but fans and critics alike have enjoyed Patriot's quirky place in the spy thriller genre. The series holds a 91% certified 'fresh' rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and has regularly been lauded for its dark comedy, surreal eccentricity, and savvy plot beats.

Some of the latter don't always work, but Patriot gets more right than it gets wrong. Amazon declined to greenlight a third season in July 2019, but Patriot is still worth checking out if you're looking for a distinctive spy-based series. One to add to our best Prime Videos shows list? Maybe.

Seasons on Prime Video: 2

Rabbit Hole

Where to stream it: Paramount Plus

Rabbit Hole is one of the more recent spy thriller series to captivate audiences. Debuting in late March, the show stars Keifer Sutherland (24) as John Weir, a corporate spy who's framed for murder by a mysterious group of individuals.

Rabbit Hole isn't as acclaimed as other entries on this list, with its eight-episode first-season run earning a 75% rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes. Some pointed out the show's glaring plot holes and complex, twisting narrative as big reasons why it can't be labeled one of the best Paramount Plus shows to date.

Even so, the show's been hailed as a return to form for Sutherland in particular. And, while it hasn't been renewed for a sophomore season just yet, it's likely that, given its apparent popularity among Paramount Plus' fanbase, another outing will be in the offing. One for 24 diehards and more casual spy genre fans to check out.

Seasons on Paramount Plus: 1

Fauda

Where to stream it: Netflix

Like Tehran, this Israeli-led TV show is one of the most underrated spy thriller series that's absolutely worth streaming as one of the best Netflix shows of modern times.

Fauda follows Doron (Lior Raz), a commander of the Mista'arvim, an Israeli counter-terrorism unit comprising individuals from the country's police and defence forces. Each season sees Doron and his team tackle a new threat to Israel's national security, such as a Hamas arch-terrorist known simply as 'The Panther' in Fauda season 1.

The most interesting part of Fauda's development is that its stories draw on real-life experiences that Raz and fellow showrunner Avi Issacharoff had during their time as Israeli Defence Forces personnel. It's this distinctively intimate and experiential touch that sets Fauda apart from its contemporaries – and it shows in how it was filmed, as well as the universally positive reaction that followed its release.

Fauda is one of those rare shows with a perfect 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, but it has been criticized in some quarters for harboring toxic masculine traits and a one-sided approach to the unwavering Israel-Palestinian conflict.

Seasons on Netflix: 4

Spy/Master

Where to stream it: Max

Spy/Master joins Rabbit Hole in being of the newest espionage-based shows to make its streaming debut this year. The Romanian-developed TV series only launched a month ago (May 19, to be precise) and it's quietly gone about its business being one of the best Max shows since Max replaced HBO Max as Warner Bros Discovery's main streaming service.

So, what's it about? Alec Secareanu plays Victor Godeanu, the right-hand man and closest advisor of Romanian dictator Nicolae Ceaușescu at the height of the Cold War. Godeanu is also a secret agent for the KGB – and, when his cover is close to being blown, he makes a perilous journey from Romania to the US, with the aid of an undercover German Stasi agent and an up-and-coming CIA operative, to evade Russia's spies and escape to safety.

Spy/Master won't have been on everyone's radar, but it should be. Audiences and critics alike have enjoyed what's on offer – its 86% and 100% positive reviews on Rotten Tomatoes are proof of that. A well-written, period spy drama that may just become your next genre-specific obsession.

Seasons on Max: 1 (unavailable to stream in the UK and Australia)