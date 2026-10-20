Hurry, Disney+ subscriptions are set to go back to full price tomorrow — save 30% off annual plans across Australia and New Zealand

Disney+ may not have been the only streaming service to increase its prices over the past year, but it certainly stood out for increasing its prices in two consecutive years — first in February 2025 when service added ESPN, and once again in April 2026.

So it was refreshing to see Disney+ introduce a generous 30% discount on its Standard and Premium annual subscription tiers earlier this month — representing a 42% discount compared to 12 months of the full monthly prices.

But be quick if you're looking to take on this offer, as Disney+ will be reverting back to the usual annual subscription prices tomorrow.

Disney+ boasts a rich library of popular TV shows and movies via its own properties like Star Wars, Marvel, Pixar, 20th Century and classic animation, as well as a more diverse library via its Hulu content hub.

The platform's recent addition of ESPN in Australia and New Zealand also makes it perfect for US sports fans with its extensive coverage of the NBA, NFL, MLB and more.

Some of the movies you can currently stream on Disney+ in Australia and New Zealand include Toy Story 5, The Devil Wears Prada 2, Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu, Deadpool & Wolverine and many more.

As for shows, you can also stream the new Marvel series VisionQuest, homegrown miniseries The Clearing and The Artful Dodger. I also recommend Andor, Shogun, The Bear, The Americans, the Scrubs revival and many more.

And of course, a lot of the popular comfort watches like Schitt’s Creek, New Girl, The Office (US), Parks and Recreation and more should make a full 12-month subscription definitely worth your while.