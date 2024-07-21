I got a sneak peek of Deadpool & Wolverine – and you'll need to run, not walk to theaters to watch this Marvel mayhem

I was one of the lucky people who got to attend a UK sneak peek event for Deadpool & Wolverine on Thursday, July 11 and after watching the first 35-minutes, I have to say: Marvel fans, you need to run – not walk – to theaters and watch this highly-anticipated third installment when it's released on July 26.

It's safe to say that the Marvel Cinematic Universe has gone downhill since Avengers: Endgame, with fans suffering from 'Marvel fatigue' as many flops land in cinemas and on Disney Plus. Disney CEO Bob Iger has picked up on this so-called talk of superhero lethargy from its fanbase and has vowed to make a change, telling Deadline that the company will reduce the amount of Marvel movies to “two good films” a year (three being the maximum) and will also cut the number of TV series spinoffs. He added that he's “working hard with the studio to reduce output and focus more on quality” and that “overall I feel great” about how things are going.

Rest assured, it seems that Iger is delivering on his promise with Deadpool & Wolverine, as Ryan Reynolds' unruly antihero is truly back to his obscene best. While Hugh Jackman's iconic Wolverine had the whole auditorium cheering at his triumphant return after he hung up the claws following 2017’s Logan.

Not only should you run to theaters because Deadpool & Wolverine will be the only Marvel film releasing in 2024, but it's so unhinged in the most hilarious, brilliant and jaw-dropping way that makes it a must-see Marvel movie this year.

A wild, NSFW ride of a movie

Deadpool & Wolverine sees Reynolds' loudmouth mercenary team up with Jackman's Wolverine and embark on a multiversal adventure to save Wade Wilson/Deadpool's universe and defeat a common enemy in the form of Cassandra Nova (Emma Corrin).

We still have a few days until its released in theaters on July 26, so I won't reveal any spoilers, but one thing's for sure: I'm still thinking about the completely obscene and absurdly funny opening sequence, despite watching it over a week ago now. Complete with a killer soundtrack and bloody violence, it's clear that this is a standout Deadpool sequel as soon as you watch it.

The first half-hour has everything you love and want from a Deadpool movie, with raunchy gags, vulgar one-liners, clever fourth-wall-breaks and gut-punching action that had the auditorium erupting into laughter. Deadpool & Wolverine certainly guarantees an entertaining, chaotic, violent and outrageous cinematic adventure with a few surprise cameos along the way.

Indeed, the crazy comedy capers is what makes Deadpool, well, Deadpool but the movie isn't just a foul-mouthed fiasco as you can tell its creators have thought carefully about Deadpool's introduction to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Unfortunately, the preview ended soon after Deadpool joined forces with the X-Men legend in all his blue-and-yellow glory, giving us a taste of their bromance and leaving us hungry for more.

Despite this, I know that the unlikely duo's sizzling chemistry is going to be a summer blockbuster hit for Marvel – and you can't miss it. While Deadpool & Wolverine deserves to be experienced spoiler-free, if you can't help yourself and desperately want more teasers on what's to come, check out our Deadpool and Wolverine trailer breakdown and Easter egg-filled Deadpool and Wolverine trailer pieces.