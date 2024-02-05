Marvel chief Kevin Feige just revealed Deadpool 3's logo in the only way he knows how

Deadpool 3's official logo has been revealed in the most unassuming manner possible.

With the forthcoming Marvel Phase 5 movie set to be released in theaters this July, excitement is slowly building for the only Marvel movie that's due out in 2024. Trust Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, then, to dump a ton of hype-inducing gasoline on the threequel's rapidly expanding fire by unveiling the very first look at the superhero movie's emblem.

Taking to the stage at the 2024 Saturn Awards yesterday (February 4), Feige showed off Deadpool 3's logo for the first time in the only way he knows how: on a baseball cap. Indeed, the Disney subsidiary's chief is rarely seen without a hat these days, so we should have known that he'd eventually sport one with a new project's – Deadpool 3 or otherwise – logo adorning it. Take a look at the screenshot of said hat (as posted on Discussing Film's X account) below:

Kevin Feige with a ‘DEADPOOL 3’ cap at the #SaturnAwards pic.twitter.com/ZKIN02ntHNFebruary 5, 2024 See more

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) movie's new symbol is significant in that it confirms Hugh Jackman, who will reprise his iconic role as Wolverine one final time in Deadpool 3, is on co-lead duties with Ryan Reynolds' self-aware titular Merc With a Mouth. Given the film is a buddy-cop-style movie, it was well know that Jackman's adamantium-clawed mutant would receive co-top billing with Reynolds' Deadpool, but it's good to get official confirmation all the same, even if it's via the superhero flick's new-look logo.

Deadpool 3 might be the only MCU film we'll see this year – it's one of 18 epic movies we can't wait for in 2024 – but there are a number of Marvel Disney Plus shows set to arrive over the next 11 months, including WandaVision spin-off Agatha: Darkhold Diaries and X-Men 97, the latter being a long overdue sequel to classic 1990s carton X-Men: The Animated Series.

Capping off the night with a big secret

Kevin Feige wore a new “Deadpool & Wolverine” hat on stage while accepting the Saturn Award today.The movie title on the back looks like something other than “Deadpool 3” 👀 pic.twitter.com/MXiRyouZCvFebruary 5, 2024 See more

Deadpool 3's new logo wasn't the only thing that Feige's baseball cap was adorned with. Numerous X users, who also tuned in to watch this year's Saturn Awards, were quick to point out (and take screenshots of) what appears to be the film's official title on the back of his hat. You can see a very blurry screen capture of the movie's apparent title in the X post above.

Unfortunately, it's hard to discern what's actually written on (or, rather, stitched into) the back of the cap, but that hasn't stopped Marvel fans from trying to work it out. Suggestions have ranged from the obvious, such as the title simply being Deadpool & Wolverine, to the downright weird – indeed, some believe there's a subtitle after Deadpool 3 that reads 'Cars 4 Sale'. There is a rumor (one we won't post here for spoiler-based reasons) circulating online that ties into the latter, mind you, so it's easy to see why fans have proposed this as an idea.

Whatever its official title is, it sounds like we won't have long to wait for one to be revealed. Various industry insiders claim Deadpool 3's first teaser will be debuted during the Half-Time Show of Super Bowl LVIII, which takes place on Sunday, February 11 (NB: you'll be able to stream it on Paramount Plus).

If that's true – and we'd be amazed if Marvel doesn't promote its only film of 2024 during one of the year's biggest sporting events, with millions glued to their TV screens – we'll find out what the movie's official name is. We'll also get our first look at Deadpool's MCU debut – you know, after he crosses over into the cinematic juggernaut from Fox's defunct X-Men universe – and potentially see if which other mutants could cameo in what sounds like a chaotically brilliant multiverse caper. In short: there's plenty to really start getting excited about.