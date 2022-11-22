Want a cheap KitchenAid mixer? You can $200 in this year's best Black Friday deal

If you're looking for a Black Friday KitchenAid deal, then look no further than Best Buy's Black Friday sale, as right now you can save big on one of the brand's most impressive stand mixers: the KitchenAid Professional 5 Plus.
You can currently nab the Professional 5 Plus stand mixer for $249 (opens in new tab), down from its regular price of $449 – that's $200 off. (Not in the US? Scroll down for the best KitchenAid deals in your region).
Not only is this one of the best prices we've ever seen for this kitchen gadget, but it's also the lowest price we've seen for any KitchenAid mixer this Black Friday – and this is one of KitchenAid's best appliances too, with a large 5-quart bowl and powerful 525W motor.
This is one of the best Black Friday deals we've found, and you won't want to miss out on it.
Today's best KitchenAid Black Friday deal
KitchenAid Professional 5 Plus stand mixer: was
$449 now $249 at KitchenAid (opens in new tab)
If you want a KitchenAid stand mixer this Black Friday then this is the deal you need. Right now you can get a 5-quart bowl-lift mixer at a ridiculously low price – with $200 off it's the cheapest KitchenAid mixer out there, and normally it's one of the most expensive. Treat it right and this stand mixer will quickly become an essential tool in your kitchen – especially if you upgrade it with the optional attachments that are on sale now too.
KitchenAid is known for making high-quality appliances, and the KitchenAid Professional 5 Plus stand mixer is one of the brand's best mixers.
Not only does this bowl-lift mixer come with a large 5-quart dishwasher-safe vessel (perfect for preparing up to nine dozen cookies) but it's compatible with a range of KitchenAid attachments that give it a load of new features – turning it into a pasta roller and cutter, a food processor, or even a meat grinder. Plus thanks to its 525W motor it's pretty darn powerful (so make sure you read the instructions and use it carefully).
Two things to watch out for though: it's large and pretty loud. This machine will take up more space on your countertop than many of KitchenAid's other mixers, and while it's in action it can be noisy – two things that may mean it isn't right for your kitchen. Before hitting 'Add to Cart' we recommend measuring your available space to make sure you have room for this gadget.
More US Black Friday deals
- Amazon: 50% off TVs, AirPods, clothing & toys (opens in new tab)
- Apple AirPods Pro 2: down to $199 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Best Buy: up to $700 off TVs, laptops & iPads (opens in new tab)
- Cheap TVs: $79.99 smart TVs from Best Buy (opens in new tab)
- Christmas trees: prices starting at $38.99 (opens in new tab)
- Dell: laptops from $299.99 (opens in new tab)
- Gifts ideas: 40% off holiday gifts from Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Home Depot: 50% off tools & appliances (opens in new tab)
- Lowe's: $750 off appliances, decor & tools (opens in new tab)
- Macy's: coats, sweaters & boots from $10 (opens in new tab)
- Overstock: 70% off decor and furniture (opens in new tab)
- Nectar: up to $500 off mattresses + free gifts (opens in new tab)
- Nordstrom: 50% off UGG, Nike & North Face (opens in new tab)
- Samsung: $2,500 off TVs & appliances (opens in new tab)
- Sephora: 50% off makeup, perfume & gifts (opens in new tab)
- Target: 45% off toys, TVs, Keurig & more (opens in new tab)
- Toys: 50% off best-selling toys at Walmart (opens in new tab)
- Ulta: up to 50% off makeup, hair & perfume (opens in new tab)
- Verizon: get the iPhone 14 Pro for free (opens in new tab)
- Walmart: 60% off toys, TVs, vacuums & laptops (opens in new tab)
- Wayfair: up to 80% off sitewide, + free shipping (opens in new tab)
More UK Black Friday deals
- Amazon: up to 60% off TVs, laptops, and more (opens in new tab)
- Adidas: up to 50% off trainers and clothing (opens in new tab)
- AO: deals on appliances, headphones and TVs (opens in new tab)
- Argos: up to 1/3 off toys and big TV deals (opens in new tab)
- Boots: half-price fragrances and make-up (opens in new tab)
- Box: up to £1,000 off TVs, laptops and PCs (opens in new tab)
- Currys: 40% off TVs, laptops and vacuums (opens in new tab)
- Dell: up to 45% off laptops and desktops (opens in new tab)
- Dyson: save £100 on the Dyson Cyclone V10 (opens in new tab)
- EE: up to £300 gift card with select phones (opens in new tab)
- Game: PlayStation and Xbox games from £4.99 (opens in new tab)
- John Lewis: up to £400 off TVs and appliances (opens in new tab)
- Ninja: save up to £90 on air fryers and pans (opens in new tab)
- Peloton: £250 off accessories with a Bike or Tread
- Reebok: up to 50% off sportswear and footwear (opens in new tab)
- Samsung: up to £250 off phones and tablets (opens in new tab)
- Shark: up to £220 off cordless vacuum cleaners (opens in new tab)
- Very: offers on TVs, Lego and fashion (opens in new tab)
- Virgin: broadband deals from £25 per month (opens in new tab)
- Wayfair: furniture, lighting and mattress deals (opens in new tab)