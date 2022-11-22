Want a cheap KitchenAid mixer? You can $200 in this year's best Black Friday deal

If you're looking for a Black Friday KitchenAid deal, then look no further than Best Buy's Black Friday sale, as right now you can save big on one of the brand's most impressive stand mixers: the KitchenAid Professional 5 Plus.

You can currently nab the Professional 5 Plus stand mixer for $249 (opens in new tab), down from its regular price of $449 – that's $200 off. (Not in the US? Scroll down for the best KitchenAid deals in your region).



Not only is this one of the best prices we've ever seen for this kitchen gadget, but it's also the lowest price we've seen for any KitchenAid mixer this Black Friday – and this is one of KitchenAid's best appliances too, with a large 5-quart bowl and powerful 525W motor.

This is one of the best Black Friday deals we've found, and you won't want to miss out on it.

Today's best KitchenAid Black Friday deal

(opens in new tab) KitchenAid Professional 5 Plus stand mixer: was $449 now $249 at KitchenAid (opens in new tab)

If you want a KitchenAid stand mixer this Black Friday then this is the deal you need. Right now you can get a 5-quart bowl-lift mixer at a ridiculously low price – with $200 off it's the cheapest KitchenAid mixer out there, and normally it's one of the most expensive. Treat it right and this stand mixer will quickly become an essential tool in your kitchen – especially if you upgrade it with the optional attachments that are on sale now too.

KitchenAid is known for making high-quality appliances, and the KitchenAid Professional 5 Plus stand mixer is one of the brand's best mixers.

Not only does this bowl-lift mixer come with a large 5-quart dishwasher-safe vessel (perfect for preparing up to nine dozen cookies) but it's compatible with a range of KitchenAid attachments that give it a load of new features – turning it into a pasta roller and cutter, a food processor, or even a meat grinder. Plus thanks to its 525W motor it's pretty darn powerful (so make sure you read the instructions and use it carefully).

Two things to watch out for though: it's large and pretty loud. This machine will take up more space on your countertop than many of KitchenAid's other mixers, and while it's in action it can be noisy – two things that may mean it isn't right for your kitchen. Before hitting 'Add to Cart' we recommend measuring your available space to make sure you have room for this gadget.

