Walmart Black Friday deals just dropped: $50 Keurig, $159 AirPods, $188 4K smart TV

The Walmart Black Friday sale is live - and yes, you read that right. While Black Friday deals officially drop on November 25, the retailer is getting a head start with early offers that you can shop today. You can find incredible offers on TVs, kitchen appliances, vacuums, toys, laptops, and so much more, and we're rounding up all the top Walmart Black Friday deals just below.



The best of the best Walmart Black Friday deals include the best-selling AirPods Pro on sale for a record-low price of $159 (opens in new tab), this 55-inch 4K smart TV from TCL down to a stunningly-low price of $188 (opens in new tab), and this Keurig K-Express coffee marked down to just $50 (opens in new tab).



Retailers typically save their juiciest deals for Black Friday proper, but today's offers include record-low prices on best-selling items, and we doubt Walmart will drop the price any further. In fact, we predict today's hottest deals will sell out as stock is limited, so you shouldn't hold off on today's bargains. You can find more of today's best Walmart Black Friday deals below, and keep up with all the latest offers with our Walmart Black Friday sale live blog.

15 of the best Walmart Black Friday deals

Google Nest Mini (2nd Gen): $19.98 $18 at Walmart

Save $2 – Here's a cheap smart speaker alternative to the Echo Dot from Amazon. It delivers many of the same functions, including the ability to play music, set timers, read the news and remind you of upcoming events. You can even use it to control other devices around the home such as the TV, lights and heating. At this price, it's a great first step into smart home tech.

Roku Streaming Stick 4K: $49 $24.98 at Walmart

Save $24 – Roku's latest and fastest streaming stick is now half-price. Simply plug it into your TV for an easy and affordable way to get access to all the major streaming apps such as Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max and more. You can stream video in high-quality 4K resolution with HDR support for superior brightness and contrast, while the long-range WiFi receiver means a smooth streaming experience and fast loading times.

Keurig K-Express Essentials K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker: $55 $35 at Walmart

Save $20 - You can get the best-selling Keurig K-Express coffee maker on sale for only $35. The single-serve coffee maker features a compact design for easy storage and uses K-Cups to brew a fresh, hot cup of coffee in minutes. Today's early Black Friday deal is the lowest price we've ever seen, and we predict it will go fast.

Gourmia 6 Qt Digital Air Fryer: $38 at Walmart

If you're looking for an early Black Friday deal on an air fryer, Walmart has the Gourmia digital air fryer on sale for just $38. Perfect for families, the Ninja air fryer features a 6-quart basket and 12 one-touch cooking functions for quick and easy meals.

Bestway 18-inch Tritech Air Mattress Queen: $59.99 $44 at Walmart

Save $15 - An air mattress for $44 is a great deal, and this queen-size model from Bestway includes a convenient built-in pump. The 12-inch tall mattress can be inflated in minutes and features an ultra-fresh antimicrobial surface, so your bed will be protected from odor-causing bacteria, mold, and mildew.

JBL Flip 4 Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker: $99 $59 at Walmart

Save $40 – This is the cheapest price we've seen for the small but rugged portable speaker from JBL. The sound quality is decent with strong bass - and the waterproofing is a nice touch to have when you're out and about. There are definitely better speakers out there, but this is a solid option while it's so cheap.

HP 11.6-inch Chromebook: $98 $79 at Walmart

Save $19 – Laptops don't get much cheaper than this. Of course, you only get a very basic device for this sort of money, but this is a smart buy if you need a capable machine for light use or schoolwork. There's enough power to handle that, a robust shell to keep it protected and a 10-hour battery life that means it'll last the day.

Shark Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum: $259 $144 at Walmart

Save $115 – This is a big discount on a powerful and versatile cordless stick vacuum from Shark. It offers powerful suction and a specially designed brushroll that's suitable for carpets and hard floors. The anti-hair wrap technology is a big convenience boost, too, so it won't snag in the roll. In a home where hair is a problem, this is a massive time-saver worth investing in - especially now it's over $100 off.

Epson EcoTank ET-2400 Wireless Color All-in-One Printer: $249 $179 at Walmart

Save $70 - If you're looking to pick up a new printer in today's Black Friday deals, Walmart has this Epson color printer on sale for $179 - the lowest price we've seen. The wireless printer includes a built-in scanner and copier and features high-capacity ink tanks, so you don't have to refill the expensive cartridges all the time.

iRobot Roomba i1 Robot Vacuum: $529.99 $288 at Walmart

Save $241 - Robot vacuums are always popular Black Friday deals, and Walmart has the Roomba i1 on sale for $288 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The robot vacuum features dirt detect sensors that alert Roomba to work harder on concentrated areas of dirt and automatically empties on its own.

AirPods Pro: $169.99 $159 at Walmart

Save $10 – This is a return to the lowest price we've ever seen for the AirPods Pro, which offer solid noise cancellation, adjustable silicone ear tips and a handy charging case. The second generation model launched earlier this year with a number of upgrades but is almost $100 more expensive, so this is a more affordable way to get some of Apple's premium earbuds.

Apple Watch SE (1st Gen, GPS + Cellular): $309 $199 at Walmart

Save $110 – The budget-friendly Apple Watch SE is reduced to its lowest price at Walmart. The design is very similar to the more premium Apple smartwatches, but it has a smaller screen and doesn't feature the same always-on function. This is also the older first-generation model, but it still comes with all key health and fitness tracking features, such as heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking and GPS. At this price, it's a solid affordable option for most users.

TCL 55-inch 4 Series LED 4K UHD Smart TV: $278 $188 at Walmart

Save $90 – Our favorite early Black Friday TV deal from Walmart is this TCL 55-inch 4K TV that's on sale for just $188. At an incredible price, you're getting 4K UHD resolution, smart capabilities with the Roku experience built-in, and a handy voice remote. This is the lowest price we've seen, and we predict this deal won't stick around for long.

LG 65-inch UP7050 Series 4K UHD Smart TV: $398 at Walmart

Another incredible Black Friday TV deal from Walmart is this LG 65-inch 4K smart TV on sale for a record-low price of $398. The LG 4K TV delivers a premium picture experience thanks to the 4K HD resolution, and the smart TV works with the Google Assistant, so you can control your TV and compatible smart home devices completely hands-free.

Hisense 75-inch 4K UHD Smart Roku TV: $448 at Walmart

Save $150 -If you're looking for a massive set at a stunningly-low price, Walmart's early Black Friday sale has this 75-inch 4K smart TV from Hisense for just $448. The smart TV packs, DTS Studio Sound, Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10, and the Roku Roku experience for easy streaming.

More Walmart Black Friday deals

