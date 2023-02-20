The best Presidents Day deal is LG's C2 OLED TV down to a new record-low of $1,599

We've been hunting for all the best Presidents' Day sales for weeks now, and as today is Presidents Day proper, the deal to beat is still LG's stunning 65-inch C2 OLED TV on sale for $1,599 (opens in new tab) (was $2,099.99) at Walmart.



Today's offer is a new record-low price from Walmart and beats the Amazon and Best Buy deal by $100. The LG C2 OLED is one of the best TVs you can buy, thanks to its exceptional picture quality and reasonable price, so you're looking for the latest and greatest TV in today's President's Day sales – you can't beat LG C2.

Today's best Presidents' Day TV deal

(opens in new tab) LG C2 65-Inch 4K Smart TV (2022): was $2,099.99 now $1,599 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Walmart's Presidents' Day sale has the stunning LG C2 OLED TV down to 1,599. That's a massive $500 discount and the lowest price we've ever seen for this 65-inch model. Praised for its intense brightness and vivid colors in our LG C2 OLED review – and rated as our best TV – the LG TV packs an a9 Gen5 AI Processor, Dolby Atmos, and voice control. If you want the latest and greatest TV, then this Presidents' Day deal is for you.

Ranked in the top spot for TechRadar's best TV, the LG C2 OLED is packed with premium features, including a stunning OLED display powered by LG's latest a9 Gen5 AI processor, which delivers deep contrast and excellent brightness. You also get virtual surround sound, smart capabilities, voice control, and an extremely thin design, resulting in an ultimate home cinema setup.



You'll find more of the best President's Day TV sales below, and further down the page, you'll find today's top Presidents' Day sales from around the web.

More Presidents' Day TV deals

(opens in new tab) LG A2 77-inch OLED 4K TV: was $2,799.99 now $1,799.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Best Buy's Presidents' Day sale has this massive LG 77-inch A2 OLED TV on sale for $1,799.99. That's a whopping $1,000 discount and the lowest price we've ever seen. The LG Alpha α7 Gen5 processor delivers sharp images and great upscaling from HDR, and Dolby Vision HDR support makes the most of movies and TV. LG's smart TV software is also excellent, and there's a great range of streaming services included.

(opens in new tab) Samsung 65-inch QN90B QLED 4K Smart Tizen TV: was $2,599.99 now $1,699.99 at Samsung (opens in new tab)

We love Samsung's QLED TVs for their vibrant and crisp picture quality and smart TV capabilities, and in our review of the QN90B Series, we loved its premium features at a reasonable price compared to its competitors. This 65-inch model is on sale for $1,699.99, thanks to today's whopping $900 discount.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 75-inch 4K TV: was $1,049.99 now $799.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

If you're looking for a big-screen budget TV in today's Presidents' Day sales, you can get the highly-rated 75-inch Amazon Omni Series TV on sale for $799.99. You're getting the Fire TV on board to make it fast and easy to find whatever you want on all the major streaming services. This is a great, simple, all-in-one TV and is now at a fantastic price.

(opens in new tab) Samsung 75-inch 4K Smart TV: was $799.99 now $679.99 at Samsung (opens in new tab)

Samsung's Presidents' Day sale has this 75-inch 4K TV down to just $679.99. A solid choice for a big screen on a budget, this 4K UHD from Samsung is one of the company's entry-level displays and packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support.

(opens in new tab) LG 65-inch Class 83 Series TV: was $1,699.99 now $999.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

This LG 65-inch display is getting a massive $700 discount at Best Buy, marking the 65-inch display down to just $999.99. The LG 83 Series TV is a decent flatscreen with great picture and sound quality. It packs a 4K display, plenty of HDMI ports, two voice assistant options, smart capabilities, and more.

(opens in new tab) Samsung 55-inch S95B OLED TV: was $2,199 now $1,699 at Samsung (opens in new tab)

Samsung’s first range of OLED TVs is very impressive, utilizing the vivid color accuracy and contrast of OLED panels, the brightness of QLED technology, and a beautifully slim design. The S95B is very good, and this $500 discount on a brand-new television is a shoo-in for one of the best Presidents' Day TV deals currently going.

(opens in new tab) Samsung 55-inch The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV: was $1,499.99 now $1,199.99 at Samsung (opens in new tab)

Samsung's Presidents' Day sale includes the best-selling 55-inch The Frame TV on sale for $1,199.99, thanks to today's $300 discount. The gorgeous display transforms into a beautiful piece of art to seamlessly blend into your home's decor and includes customizable bezels, a QLED screen, and smart capabilities.

More Presidents' Day sales

See more of the best cheap TV deals happening now, and if you're looking for a more premium display you can see our best OLED TV deals roundup.



