This weekend's best Super Bowl TV deals: 75-inch TVs from $599.99

If you want to upgrade your home cinema in time for the big game, you've come to the right place. We're rounding up this weekend's best Super Bowl TV deals which include a range of big-screen 4K, QLED, and OLED displays from brands like Samsung, LG, and Amazon.



The Super Bowl TV deals event is a great opportunity to score a massive display at record-low prices, and our roundup includes high-end QLED TVs as well as budget sets with prices starting from just $449.99. Some highlights include our best-rated TV, the gorgeous 65-inch LG C2 OLED display on sale for a record-low price of $1,699.99 (opens in new tab) (was $2,099.99). If you want to watch the big game on a QLED display, you can score a whopping $900 discount on Samsung's top-rated 65-inch QN90B TV (opens in new tab) and grab this budget Samsung 60-inch 4K TV for just $449.99 (opens in new tab) (was $549.99).



See more of this weekend's best Super Bowl TV deals, most of which include record-low prices. If you're looking for more bargains, you can check out our Super Bowl TV deals roundup, which is regularly updated with all of today's top offers.

This weekend's best Super Bowl TV deals

LG C2 65-Inch 4K Smart TV (2022): was $2,099.99 now $1,699.99 at Best Buy

If you want to splash all out for the latest and greatest TV, LG's brilliant 65-inch C2 OLED display is on sale for a record-low price of $1,699.99. Rated as our best TV, the LG C2 packs a stunning OLED display, an a9 Gen5 AI Processor, Dolby Atmos, and voice control. If you want the latest and greatest TV for the upcoming game, then this deal is for you.

Samsung 60-inch 4K Smart Tizen TV (2022): was $549.99 now $449.99 at Best Buy

A best-seller during Black Friday, Best Buy's Super Bowl TV deals include this Samsung 60-inch 4K smart TV for just $449.99. This 4K UHD TV from Samsung packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support - all for under $500, which is an incredible value.

LG 75-inch Class 4K UHD Smart webOS TV (2022): was $799.99 now $599.99 at Best Buy

If you're looking for a big display size with a cheap price tag, you can get this entry-level LG 75-inch 4K TV on sale for just $599.99 at Best Buy. It's incredible value for money, with webOS 6.0 for seamless streaming from your favorite apps and compatibility with Alexa and Google Assistant for hands-free control.

LG UQ75 65-inch 4K Smart TV: was $519.99 now $469.99 at Best Buy

An excellent price for a large mid-range TV from LG. It may not offer the highest-quality picture like some of the more expensive OLED displays, but this is available for at least half the price – all the while, it still offers top-end 4K resolution and HDR 10 for superior picture quality. It's well-suited to watching sports, films, and your favorite TV shows, plus you have voice controls and built-in access to top streaming apps such as Netflix, Disney Plus, and HBO Max.

Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 75-inch 4K TV: was $1,049.99 now $799.99 at Amazon

Another budget big-screen Super Bowl TV deal is the highly-rated 75-inch Amazon Omni Series TV on sale for $799.99. You're getting the Fire TV on board to make it fast and easy to find whatever you want on all the major streaming services. This is a great, simple, all-in-one TV and is now at a fantastic price.

TCL 65-inch 6-Series 4K UHD QLED TV: was $999.99 now $699.99 at Best Buy

A big-screen QLED display under $700 is unheard of, which is why the TCL QLED 6-Series is a fantastic steal, with the 65-inch model on sale for just $699.99 at Best Buy. The best-selling set delivers a cinema-like picture experience thanks to the Quantum Dot technology, plus voice control and the Roku experience built-in for easy streaming.

Samsung 65-inch QN90B QLED 4K Smart Tizen TV: was $2,599.99 now $1,699.99 at Samsung

We love Samsung's QLED TVs for their vibrant and crisp picture quality and smart TV capabilities, and in our review of the QN90B Series, we loved its premium features at a reasonable price compared to its competitors. This 65-inch model is on sale for $1,699.99, thanks to today's whopping $900 discount.

See more cheap offers with our TV deals roundup and premium displays with today's best OLED TV sales.