This Shark robot vacuum is almost half price - get it or your rug will regret it

If you've ever wanted to have an automated vacuum clean for you, then now is the time to buy. We're seeing a lot of Amazon Prime Day deals that can take care of removing dirt and debris from our floors, but this is one of the best robot vacuum cleaner offers we've seen (so far). You'll need to be quick, though, because deals like this don't hang around for long - it's just one day in this instance - and we wouldn't be surprised if it's a sell-out, either.

Right now, you can get a mega 45% off the Shark AV2501S AI Robot Vacuum at Amazon (opens in new tab). Originally priced at $549.99, this robot vacuum can now be yours for just $299.99. It's a big saving of $250 on a device that will help around the home in a big, big way. We appreciate that while it is still a chunk of money to find, it does take care of a chore that you may have originally paid a cleaner to take care of so, in the end, it'll be worth it. We think so, anyway.

Save $250 - This robot vacuum from Shark is perfect for homes with pets. It has a HEPA Self-Empty Base and a 30-day capacity so you won't need to worry about this chore again for almost a month. It's also compatible with Alexa.

So why a robot vacuum? And why this Shark robot vacuum in particular? A robot vacuum cleaner offers an automated clean of your home, meaning that it will vacuum the floor on its own without you having to get too involved. And with this Shark robot vacuum, you can schedule cleans, initiate on-demand cleaning or activate UltraClean using Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant—the choice is yours how the robot vacuum goes about its business.

With precision home mapping, the Shark AV2501S AI Robot Vacuum uses 360° technology to accurately map the landscape of your home, which will let you set cleaning areas and No-Go zones in the app. It's in the app that you can activate UltraClean to target specific areas/rooms for deep cleaning. Brilliant. And AI Laser Navigation will ensure that the entire floorplan of your home is covered, as well as detecting and avoiding objects in its path, day or night, and adapting to the changes (who moved that chair?) which are inevitable in family homes.

This robot vacuum is ideal for homes with pets because of the powerful suction and Sharks self-cleaning brush roll, which has anti-hair wrap technology. It has a true HEPA filtration which captures and traps 99.97% of dust and allergens, so there should be no need to worry about any pet dander triggers. The base can even hold up to 30 days of dirt and debris (this robot vacuum self-empties) meaning that you really could just schedule a clean and not have to worry much, if anything, to do with the vacuuming.

