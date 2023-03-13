This Bose deal gets you the best noise-cancelling buds at their lowest price yet

It did not take us too long to fall in love with Bose's latest true wireless earbuds. In our Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II review, we said that not only has the brand "managed to implement its redesign well, [it] has improved on the noise cancellation of its flagship buds while also making it sound even better than before".

And that took it right to the top spot in our roundup of the best noise-cancelling earphones you can buy right now!

Our main complaint, however, was the price tag. Considering there's not been an improvement in battery life over the original Bose QuietComfort Earbuds and wireless charging is still missing (while it's available on other budget 'buds) made it hard for us to recommend at full price. On a discount though... it is so worth every penny if you want to truly enjoy your fave kind of music in some peace.

And right now two colour options of the Bose QCE II is down to just AU$337 (opens in new tab) a set, making this 22% discount the lowest price yet. The last time we saw a decent discount on these buds was over Click Frenzy in November 2022, when it was AU$343.20 at The Good Guys.

If there's already a 22% discount available on the Bose QCE II now, we're excited to see how far the price will drop when Amazon Prime Day 2023 comes calling later this year.

(opens in new tab) Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II | AU$429 AU$337 on Amazon (opens in new tab) (save AU$92) This is the best price we've seen for the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II, making this a must-buy if you're after what is arguably the best noise-cancelling buds in the business. Sure, it's missing a couple of features, so it's hard to recommend at full price, but a 22% price drop is one to jump at. Available for AU$337 a pop in Black (opens in new tab) and Soapstone (opens in new tab).

So what else do you get for your hard-earned cash when buying the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II?

If the best active noise cancellation in a true wireless set is not enough to convince you, then here's why else we think it's worth your money:

Firstly, they're 30% smaller than the previous generation of Nose QCE buds, and lighter too, with a smaller and more compact charging case. Secondly, this complete redesign hasn't come at the cost of sound quality either; in fact, we think the second-generation model actually outperforms its predecessor in this regard.

Bose does this by using proprietary technology that the company calls CustomTune wherein calibration for both sound and noise cancellation takes places as soon as you wear a bud. This personalises the audio experience to suit your ear.

In our review we wrote: "We can’t stress this enough – the sound is very well balanced, with a heck of a lot of details and textures coming through. And if you still find you need to tweak it, you can via the EQ in the app."

The flip side to this is if you can't find the right fit – or don't fit it into your ear correctly – you won't get the best results.

We were a little disappointed that there was no wireless charging here, but the discounted price tag sort of does make up for that a little. Moreover, the only codecs supported here are SBC and AAC despite the buds featuring a Qualcomm S5 Audio chipset. Well, at least that means it's possible to get support for high-resolution audio via an over-the-air firmware update if Bose sees fit to do so.

If the missing codec support and wireless charging capabilities aren't deal breakers, this 22% discount on the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II is worth a serious consideration if you're in the market for new buds.

