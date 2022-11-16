These early Black Friday Fitbit deals can save you up to £63

We're already seeing some very decent Black Friday Fitbit deals cropping up this year, and the ones below are the best ones we found in the UK pre-Black Friday. We expect to see many more Fitbit-related Black Friday deals soon, but for those who can't wait to wrap the best Fitbits around their wrists – or want to beat the online crowd – these wearable deals are almost unmissable.

Today's best pre-Black Friday Fitbit offers include discounts on the ever-so-wonderful Fitbit Charge 5, the still-super-capable Fitbit Versa 3, a swanky-and-competent Fitbit Luxe, the great-for-kids Fitbit Ace 3 and the cheap-and-cheerful Fitbit Aria Air. Let's get shopping!

Shope the early Black Friday UK Fitbit deals here:

(opens in new tab) Fitbit Inspire 2: was £89.99 now £49.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

I've said it before this year, but time really is running out to get the best Fitbit deal around. A great tracker perfect for beginners and a whole year of Fitbit Premium for under fifty quid? Get it before it's gone, and the Inspire 3 (with only six months of Premium) takes its place.

(opens in new tab) Fitbit Charge 5: was £169.99 Now £113.87 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Fitbit's most capable fitness tracker, the Charge 5, is one-third off at Amazon right now. This wearable has a pretty AMOLED display, built-in GPS, and can track heart rate, stress and sleep 24/7. Plus, it even has an ECG feature. Compare this with the Fitbit Versa 3, which hasn't got ECG and costs nearly twice as much.

(opens in new tab) Fitbit Versa 3: was £199.99 Now £136.89 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Although Fitbit recently released the successor of its fitness-forward smartwatch, the Fitbit Versa 3 is still worth considering, especially at this price point. It has WiFi sync and allows you to store and play your music and podcasts on the watch – something the new Versa 4 can't do. The price includes a 6-month Fitbit Premium membership!

(opens in new tab) Fitbit Luxe: was £139.95 Now £99 at Very (opens in new tab)

Fitbit's classiest fitness tracker has up to 5 days of battery life, tracks sleep, stress, and physical activity automatically, and it's even water resistant and can be used for swimming. The Luxe sports an AMOLED display and also supports smart notifications. Now £40 off (that's 28%)!

(opens in new tab) Fitbit Ace 3: was £69.99 Now £49 at Currys (opens in new tab)

Why not treat your little one to a Fitbit, too? The Ace 3 not only tracks steps and sleep, is water-resistant to 50m and has a battery life of over eight days, but it also enables you to set up Family Challenges in the Fitbit app, so the whole fam can stay motivated to get fit in the new year.

(opens in new tab) Fitbit Aira Air: was £49 Now £39 at Very (opens in new tab)

The Aria Air isn't the most capable smart scale, but for those who have a Fitbit fitness tracker or smartwatch, it's almost an essential purchase, as the Aria Air can feed weight data directly into the Fitbit App, which enables you to get a better understanding of your overall health. And now it's 20% cheaper than usual!

Which of these Fitbit deals is right for me?

Generally speaking, if you're a fitness beginner or you just want something simple, you can't go wrong with a basic fitness tracker like the Inspire range. THese will passively track your steps, sleep and calories burned, nudge you when you're inactive and record your workouts.

Even though the brand new Inspire 3 is out now for £99.99, if this is what you're after, you should pick up the Inspire 2 for half the price. It comes with six more months of Fitbit Premium, and this is the last chance you'll get before the Inspire 2 is gone for good.

If you're looking for something more like an actual smartwatch, the Versa 3 is an excellent buy for under £140. If you've got kids, the Ace 3 is a great, robust fitness tracker to encourage them to make healthier choices, while if you're already invested in the Fitbit economy, the Aria Air is a smart scale that will automatically upload weight and body composition to your Fitbit account.

