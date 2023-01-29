The stunning 65-inch LG C2 OLED is the Super Bowl TV deal to beat

Super Bowl TV deals have been available for weeks now, with record-low prices on a slew of premium displays from all the top brands. It's been our job to find all the top bargains, and if you're looking for the best of the best - the Super Bowl TV deal to beat is LG's stunning 65-inch C2 OLED TV on sale for $1,699.99 (opens in new tab) (was $2,099.99) at Best Buy.



The LG C2 OLED is one of the best TVs you can buy, thanks to its exceptional picture quality and reasonable price. Best Buy's Super Bowl TV sale slashes the price of the 65-inch model down to $1,699.99, which was the record-low price we saw during Black Friday. If you're looking for the latest and greatest TV to watch the Super Bowl – you can't beat LG C2 at this price.

Today's best Super Bowl TV deal

Today's best Super Bowl TV deal is LG's 65-inch C2 OLED TV on sale for a record-low price of $1,699.99. Praised for its intense brightness and vivid colors in our LG C2 OLED review – and rated as our best TV – the LG TV packs an a9 Gen5 AI Processor, Dolby Atmos, and voice control. If you want the latest and greatest TV, then this deal is for you.

Ranked in the top spot for TechRadar's best TV, the LG C2 OLED is packed with premium features, including a stunning OLED display powered by LG's latest a9 Gen5 AI processor, which delivers deep contrast and excellent brightness. You also get virtual surround sound, smart capabilities, voice control, and an extremely thin design, resulting in an ultimate home cinema setup for Super Bowl Sunday.



You'll find more of today's best Super Bowl TV deals below from brands like Samsung and Amazon, with prices starting at just $599.99.

More Super Bowl TV deals

(opens in new tab) LG 75-inch 4K Smart TV (2022): was $799.99 now $599.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

If you're looking for a big display size with a cheap price tag, Best Buy's Super Bowl TV deals include this entry-level LG 75-inch 4K TV on sale for just $599.99. It's incredible value for money, with webOS 6.0 for seamless streaming from your favorite apps and compatibility with Alexa and Google Assistant for hands-free control.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 75-inch 4K TV: was $1,049.99 now $799.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Another big-screen budget Super Bowl TV deal is the highly-rated 75-inch Amazon Omni Series TV on sale for $799.99. You're getting the Fire TV on board to make it fast and easy to find whatever you want on all the major streaming services. This is a great, simple, all-in-one TV and is now at a fantastic price.

(opens in new tab) LG 65-inch Class 83 Series TV: was $1,699.99 now $999.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

This LG 65-inch display is getting a massive $700 discount at Best Buy, marking the 65-inch display down to just $999.99. The LG 83 Series TV is a decent flatscreen with great picture and sound quality. It packs a 4K display, plenty of HDMI ports, two voice assistant options, smart capabilities, and more.

(opens in new tab) Samsung 65-inch The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2022): was $1,997.99 now $1,697.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

You can get the best-selling Samsung 65-inch Frame TV on sale for $1,697.99 - just $60 more than the record-low price. The stunning Samsung display transforms into a beautiful piece of art to seamlessly blend into your home's decor and includes customizable bezels, a QLED screen, and smart capabilities.



75-inch model on sale for $2,297.99 $2,183.09 (opens in new tab)

85-inch model on sale for $4,297.99 $3,497.99 (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Samsung 65-inch S95B OLED TV: was $2,997 now $1,797 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

We've been impressed with the first round of Samsung's OLED TVs, thanks to its premium picture quality and beautifully slim design. Today's Super Bowl TV deal from Amazon brings this 65-inch model down to $1,797.99, thanks to today's $1,200, which is the lowest price we've ever seen.

See more of the best cheap TV deals happening now, and if you're looking for a more premium display you can see our best OLED TV deals roundup.



You can also see more upcoming bargains with our guide to the best Presidents' Day sales of 2023.