The Radeon RX 6950 XT is just $699 at the AMD direct store today

Looking for a bargain on a high-end graphics card? The Radeon RX 6950 XT is one of team red's very best and it's currently being listed for just $699 at the AMD direct store.

A fantastic deal, this particular listing at AMD itself beats out all other retailers and offers the lowest-ever price on this graphics card, which debuted for $1,099 back in August of last year.

This $400 price cut isn't just huge, but goes a long way in absolving our main complaint with this card. In our Radeon RX 6950 XT review, we praised its superb performance but were slightly put off by the price, which was a pretty high ask at launch considering the RTX 4000 series was on the horizon. AMD cards usually lean into the price-to-performance angle, so the RX 6950 XT looked like a hard sell at launch.

Now, though, this card is fantastic value thanks to this deal. While the RX 6950 XT is now essentially last gen, it's still capable of keeping up with an RTX 3090 or RTX 4080 at a fraction of the price. If you're looking for a relatively capable 1440p / 4K card, then you'll be very, very hard-pressed to beat this graphics card deal - doubly so if you've got your sights set on Nvidia cards exclusively.

AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT graphics card deal

AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT: was $1,099 now $699 at AMD

A whopping $400 price cut on the RX 6950 XT at AMD makes this superb high-end card a great buy if you're looking for a premium GPU at a reasonable price. Even though it's a last gen card now, the RX 6950 XT is capable of near-RTX 3090 levels and it's even pretty close to the brand-new RTX 4080. For $699, this one is an absolute bargain.

