The best Samsung TVs under $1,000 that are worth buying on Black Friday

Samsung’s TVs have been seeing some fantastic sales during this Black Friday season and definitely count among the best Black Friday TV deals . Whether it’s Amazon, Best Buy, or Samsung’s own site, you can find a great deal on a wide range of Samsung sets.

With Black Friday deals in full swing, this is a perfect time to pick up that Samsung TV you’ve had your eye on, and we’ve rounded up a quintet of choice models that are not just great deals, but great TVs generally.

Our selections range from big, basic sets to ones that are packed with the latest and greatest tech options that Samsung has to offer. With one exception, all of the models listed here are ones that TechRadar has either tested or had hands-on time with. We’ll discuss what makes them different and special down below, but first, here are the best Samsung Black Friday TV deals under $1,000:

The best Samsung Black Friday TV deals under $1,000

(opens in new tab) Samsung 75-inch AU8000 Crystal 4K Smart TV: was $947.99 now $797.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Samsung's next-to-largest-size version of its AU8000 Crystal series 4K LED TV has again reached its lowest price, one that was last recorded in January of this year. The AU8000 models omit fancy features like a local dimming backlight, quantum dots, and 120Hz input for gaming, but if you're looking for a great Black Friday TV deal on a really big TV, this here is it.

(opens in new tab) Samsung 55-inch The Frame QLED 4K TV (2022): was $1,497.99 now $997.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Amazon is slashing 33% off the price of the 55-inch version of The Frame (2022), a TV that impressed us with its excellent glare-reduction capabilities when we did a hands-on review (opens in new tab) earlier this year. If you're into art and are seeking a TV that was specifically designed to display art, you'll want to take advantage of this deal.

(opens in new tab) Samsung 55-inch Q80B QLED TV: was $1,197.99 now $897.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This Samsung 4K TV is now $25% off in the Black Friday sales, and it’s well worth checking out. The Q80B boasts a very extensive built-in 4.2.2 channel sound system, thanks to Samsung’s OTS+ speaker array, so if you’re after good sound as well as a capable picture, this is the TV deal for you.

(opens in new tab) Samsung 55-inch QN85B QLED TV: was $1,397.99 now $997.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This Samsung 4K TV is now 29% off in the Black Friday sales, and it’s well worth checking out. The Q85B offers solid picture performance with a QLED panel and a mini-LED backlight. It's also gaming-friendly with a 120Hz display and Samsung's Game Hub for cloud gaming. Overall this is one of the best Black Friday Samsung TV deals happening now, so don't wait.

(opens in new tab) Samsung 43-inch QN90B Neo QLED TV: was $1,197.99 now $997.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This Black Friday deal on Samsung's 43-inch QN90B is among the best ones we've seen, and it also represents a near-record low price for this model. The QN90B series sets are Samsung's next-to-flagship mini-LED backlit models, offering impressive brightness and excellent black levels via high-precision local dimming. This set could dip even lower following Cyber Monday, but it's still a deal worth grabbing now.

The Crystal series TVs are entry-level models that offer 4K resolution and high dynamic range, but lack fancy features like quantum dots and a local dimming LED backlight. But if you’re in the market for a very big TV offering Samsung’s reliably good picture quality at a low price, the 75-inch model we have listed here is a compelling deal.

Samsung’s The Frame TVs were revamped in 2022 to add an essential feature: an anti-reflective screen coating that lets you admire photos and digital art displayed on the TV without having to deal with on-screen glare. Beyond that, these TVs are gaming-friendly with a 120Hz display, and have a display panel with quantum dots (QLED) – both features we admired when we did a hands-on test of the The Frame .

The Q80B series TVs are Samsung’s top QLED models with a full-array local dimming backlight. When we reviewed the 65-inch version of the Q80B , we appreciated its good brightness, rich color, and 120Hz support among other gaming features. There was a bit of backlight blooming in images, but not enough to seriously dampen our enthusiasm for this TV.

Samsung’s QN85B series TVs are its least expensive 2022 models to offer mini-LED backlighting. Samsung calls these sets Neo QLED owing to their combination of a brightness-boosting mini-LED backlight and quantum dots for enhanced color. We gave the series four stars in our QN85B review , and with the 55-inch version currently selling for 29% off, this is one of the best Samsung TV deals going.

The QN90B series is a step up mini-LED model from the QN85B series and offers all of the same features, including 120Hz support for gaming. We admired the QN90B when we did a hands-on test of a 65-inch model, specifically its bright image and anti-reflective coating. The difference between it and the QN85B sets are detailed in our comparison feature on the two series, which will help you to make your Black Friday Samsung TV buying decision.

More Samsung Black Friday deals

More Black Friday deals