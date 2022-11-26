The best Samsung monitors are still on sale for Black Friday – so move fast

Samsung makes some of the best gaming monitors around, and with Black Friday monitor deals still going strong, there's never been a better time to save big money on some fantastic displays like the 27-inch Samsung Odyssey G5 for just $248.43 at Amazon (opens in new tab), a 22% discount, or the 4K, 28-inch Samsung Odyssey G7 for $579.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab), a $220 savings.

Black Friday deals are a great way to save money on big ticket purchases like home appliances, TVs, and more, and gaming monitors are definitely one of the better options out there for Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals. Many of the best deals at major retailers are still live, so you can still find sales on the Samsung gaming monitor you want.

If you're really adventurous, you can even save big on one of the most innovative gaming monitors of the decade, the 55-inch Samsung Odyssey Ark for $2,749.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab), a $750 price cut on one of the premiere gaming monitors out there.

Whatever you're looking for, we've got many of the best Samsung gaming monitor deals pulled together to help you find the best monitor for your needs and budget.

Today's best Black Friday Samsung monitor deals

(opens in new tab) Samsung Odyssey G3 (24", 1080p, 144Hz, 1ms): was $229.99 now $184.90 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $45.09

If you're looking for a great Samsung gaming monitor for under $200, you've come to the right place. This full HD display features a 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms pixel response, so its great for esports, while the 20% discount is great for your wallet.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Odyssey G5 (27", 2K, 165Hz, 1ms): was $399.99 now $249.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $150

2K displays often fit right into the sweet spot between performance and price, and the Odyssey G5 definitely proves the point. With 1440p resolution, a speedy 165Hz refresh rate, and a 1ms pixel response, you'll definitely get the most gaming performance out of this monitor for its low price, thanks to this deal at Best Buy right now.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Odyssey G7 (28", 4K, 144Hz, 1ms): was $799.99 now $579.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $220

Easily one of the best gaming monitors you can buy, the Odyssey G7 is a pricey little number thanks to its premium features like 4K resolution with 144Hz refresh rate, 1ms pixel response, and FreeSync Premium and G-Sync compatibility. Right now though, you can save $220 with this awesome Best Buy deal, but you'll have to move fast.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Odyssey G9 (49", 1440p, 240Hz, 1ms, 1000R): was $1,399.99 now $899.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $500

If you're in the market for an ultrawide monitor, you might as well go all in and get the Samsung Odyssey G9, which has the screen space of two 2K monitors side by side (32:9 screen ratio), while pumping out a blazing fast 240Hz refresh rate and 1ms pixel response. Normally costing almost $1,400, you can get it right now for under a grand with this Black Friday monitor deal from Amazon.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Odyssey Ark (55", 4K, 165Hz, 1ms): was $3,499.99 now $2,749.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $750

The Samsung Odyssey Ark is one of the most innovative monitors we've seen in years, but this is a very premium display, so its price tag is definitely not what we'd call accessible. But right now, you can save $750 on this incredible display at Amazon, which just might make it possible to buy.

Samsung gaming monitors are some of the most sought after on the market for their innovative features like 32:9 ultrawide display panels, super fast refresh rates, and phenomenal pixel response. Add in HDR support and other great features and you can see why the best gaming PC setups work great with Samsung displays.

While Samsung premium offerings can be way outside most people's price ranges, having a deep discount can make the price tags more palatable. Samsung's more mainstream gaming monitors start at a great price and get even better with these monitor deals.

Not in the US? Wherever you are in the world, you can find great Samsung monitor deals using our price comparison tool.

More US Black Friday deals

More UK Black Friday deals