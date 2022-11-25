The best budget cooling mattress is even cheaper with this Black Friday deal

If you find traditional memory foam mattresses to be a little on the warm side, the Cocoon by Sealy Chill mattress (opens in new tab) is an excellent cooling option that won't cost you as much as other cooling mattresses. In our roundup of the best cooling mattresses we found it to be the best budget option, particularly for back sleepers, and the good news is that with Black Friday mattress deals you can get it for 35% off, with a pillows and sheets bundle worth $149 thrown in.

The even better news, however, is that you can get another $25 off as well, which is a small but worthwhile additional discount. Simply use the code EXTRA25 at the checkout and you'll get that $25 deducted. It's applicable across the entire Cocoon by Sealy range, but if price is your priority then you'll definitely want to go for the Chill. We found that the Cocoon by Sealy Chill memory foam mattress is the answer to the prayers of anyone who sleeps hot but doesn't want to spend a fortune on a cooling mattress; it's extremely comfortable, especially for back sleepers who suffer from back pain, with great motion isolation. We'd note, however, that it's not so great an option for side sleepers, who are less likely to feel its cooling benefits.

As well as the Chill mattress, there's a more deluxe option available from Cocoon by Sealy, in the form of the Chill Hybrid (opens in new tab): a deeper mattress with a combination of foam and springs for extra bounce, as well as added edge support. If you're a side sleeper then this is definitely the better option, and again this is available today with 35%, which brings the price of a Queen down to $1,099 from $1,699 with a $149 pillows and sheets bundle included (and don't forget that extra $25 off with the EXTRA25 code).