The best AMD graphics card is on sale for one of the lowest prices we've seen

We've waited a long time to do this friends, but it's happening. Right now, graphics cards are actually going on sale and you can get one of AMD's best with this MSI Gaming Radeon RX 6950 XT 16GB for just $799 at JustGPU.
With all the Black Friday deals rolling out, easily one of the most exciting to happen this year is the Black Friday graphics card deals we're starting to see. It's been a while since graphics cards were at MSRP, so getting one for 20% off like with this RX 6950 XT card deal is a fantastic change of pace.
(Not in the US? Scroll down for deals in your region).
Today's best Black Friday graphics card deal
MSI RX 6950 XT |
was $999 now $799 at JustGPU (opens in new tab)
Save $200 - The AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT is one of the best GPUs for gaming on the market, with performance approaching Nvidia's RTX 3090 but at a much lower cost. Right now though, you can get it for 20% off at Newegg's JustGPU storefront.
The Radeon RX 6950 XT is possibly the best graphics card AMD has ever released, but with the newly announced RX 7900 XTX expected to be even better, it's a great time to find a bargain on the current-gen AMD cards, and for most gamers, you really can't go wrong with the RX 6950 XT.
