The Apple Watch SE just dropped to a record-low price of only $229 at Amazon

The 44mm Apple Watch SE just dropped to a new record-low price, making the already affordable smartwatch a must-buy. Amazon now has the Apple Watch SE with a Blue sports band on sale for $229 (was $309) (opens in new tab) - that's a massive $80 discount and the best deal we've seen for the Apple smartwatch.



The Apple Watch SE shares many of the same features as the Apple Watch 7 but sits at a much cheaper price. While the SE lacks the always-on display and ECG app, the smartwatch tracks activity, sleep, and calories burned and will notify you when a high or low heart rate is detected. The water-resistant smartwatch also helps you stay connected with the ability to receive notifications, take calls, and reply to texts directly from your wrist.



The smaller 40mm Apple Watch SE is also on sale for $249 (opens in new tab), which is $20 more than today's deal on the 44mm model. That makes today's deal even more attractive if you're in the market for a new feature-packed smartwatch.

Today's best Apple Watch deal

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch SE (44mm, GPS): $279 $229 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $80 - Today's best Apple Watch deal is the 44mm Apple Watch SE on sale for $229 at Amazon. That's a massive $80 discount and the lowest price we've seen for the budget smartwatch. Today's offer applies to the 44mm Blue sports band, and the Apple smartwatch has a ship date of June 14 - 15.

More Apple Watch deals

