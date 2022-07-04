The Apple Watch SE is super-cheap on Amazon right now... but don't buy it yet

Are you after the Apple Watch SE? You should be - it's one of the best smartwatches around (the third best on our list, as it happens) and it's just been nicely discounted in the 4th of July sales.

Amazon now has the Apple Watch SE in gold aluminum, silver, or gray on sale for $229 (was $269 recently) (opens in new tab) - that's a good $40 discount and the best deal around on the Apple smartwatch. It's actually the lowest price yet on the 40mm GPS variant up until the point.

However, a word of warning: the Prime Day deals are happening 12-13 July, and I think that this watch will get a lower - possibly record - price during that period. If you're on the fence then it could be a good time to wait it out and see what happens.

That said, Apple deals aren't always a shoo-in over Prime Day. It's also highly unlikely that this budget Apple Watch will go lower than $200 on the big day itself given its popularity and relative newness. If you want to get your groove on now and lock in a great price, then it's not an awful idea to beat out the crowds today.

Today's best Apple Watch deal

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch SE (40mm, GPS): $269 $229 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $40 - Today's best Apple Watch deal is the 40mm Apple Watch SE on sale for $229 at Amazon. That's a decent $40 discount and the lowest price we've seen for the budget smartwatch.

Why are we into the Apple Watch SE? Well, it's the model I just bought my wife - she really wanted a timepiece from Apple, but didn't need the always-on, large display of the Apple Watch 6 or Watch 7.

It's got the high-quality connection to your phone, can cycle important photos as a watch face (a feature my family loves) and all the great health features that Apple's now getting famed for.

It tracks activity, sleep, and calories burned and will notify you when a high or low heart rate is detected. It's not got the longest battery life on the market, but the best overall smartwatch for those with an iPhone.

If you're outside the US, or interested in other models, you'll find a quick roundup of the best prices in your region just below.

More Apple Watch deals

If this isn't the best choice for you, then you should shop more offers to get the latest Watches: we've got our roundup of the best cheap Apple Watch deals and sales, and you can see the best Apple Watch 7 prices and deals going on in the world... you're welcome.