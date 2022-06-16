Stuck for Father's Day gifts? Here are 5 gift ideas your dad will actually use

Looking for some last-minute Father's Day gifts for your old man? We've rounded up a few totally sensible (yes, seriously) suggestions just down below that we think are sure to be sure-fire hits for the vast majority of dads. We've noticed a lot of sites tend to recommend really expensive and impractical niche tech so we've focused on practical choices here - and they're all under $100 too.

We think every choice on this list is something that your dad will actually use, possibly even on a daily basis. We've asked ourselves questions like - 'what do you get the dad who has everything?' and 'what if your dad is super practical (IE: slightly boring)'. For those who are really stuck - and we mean really stuck - then you'll find a few options further down the page that are the safest of the safe bets.

If you're interested, we've also got a main guide to this weekend's Father's Day sales (opens in new tab) that's well worth checking out. That features more general gift ideas as well as an overview of the various retailer sales on offer - including Lowe's, Home Depot, and a few other big stores.

TechRadar's top 5 sensible Father's Day gifts

(opens in new tab) 1. Apple AirTag: $29 $27.50 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Here's a super cheap and handy gadget that every dad can appreciate: the Apple Air Tag. It's not fancy, but your Dad will never lose his keys or phone again with the Apple AirTag, which works as a useful tracker for all your essentials. It works seamlessly with your iPhone and iPad to provide tracking and also features a built-in speaker, should you need it. Not interested in Apple tech? The Tile Mate for $24.99 (opens in new tab) at Amazon is another fantastic option for Android devices.

(opens in new tab) 2. Manscaped 'The Plow 2.0': $34.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Here's a quality razor at Amazon that'll last your dad for literally years. Manscaped has made a name for itself over the past few years with quality shaving gear for men, handy personal grooming kits, and all-around great customer service. It's subjective on whether you prefer a wet or an electric shaver, but this one is priced right in the 'perfect gift' range. Want to go all-in? You can get the whole kit, electric shaver and nose trimmer included for $134 at Amazon (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) 4. Amazon Kindle: $89.99 $59.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

If your dad's an avid reader then he may already have an Amazon Kindle lying around. If not, or if he's got an older model, then it's a great time to pick up the latest Kindle. There's an excellent discount up for grabs right now at Amazon. This basic version now features a backlight for all-hours reading and an expanded 8GB of storage, which is enough to hold thousands of titles.

(opens in new tab) 5. The Ridge Wallet: from $95 at Ridge (opens in new tab)

Speaking of gifts that will last for years, the premium wallet company Ridge has a lifetime guarantee on its excellent modern wallets. Fully expandable and RFID blocking (cos' you need that), these wallets come in a selection of varying manly finishes and colors. If your Dad's a minimalist, get him one of these nice little wallets to hold all his cards and essential details.

Bonus gifts - super-safe options

(opens in new tab) Amazon gift card: up to $200 on a prepaid card (opens in new tab)

This is the ultimate safe Father's Day gift. You can get an Amazon gift card of up to $200 delivered directly to your dad's inbox - on the day itself, if need be. This one is probably one of the more 'uninspired' Father's Day gifts out there but you know it's going to be useful at least. If you want to add a bit more personalization to this gift, you can also find other brand stores on Amazon (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Disney Plus subscription: $79 for one year at Disney (opens in new tab)

Another super safe choice - get your dad a yearly subscription of his favorite streaming service. We've picked out Disney Plus here since it's both reasonably priced and features a wide range of content - Star Wars, Pixar, Marvel, and National Geographic, to name a few.

(opens in new tab) ESPN Plus subscription: $69 for one year (opens in new tab)

If your dad's into sport, then you can also consider picking up a year of ESPN Plus, the best streaming platform for sports right now. Conveniently, you can purchase this one as a standalone or bundle it in with Disney Plus for $13.99 per month, which makes it a really flexible choice.

