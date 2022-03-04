Sony's 85-inch 4K smart TV gets $800 slashed off price in epic deal at Best Buy

Best Buy just kicked off a 3-day sale, and we've spotted an incredible deal on massive 85-inch 4K TV from Sony. For a limited time, Best Buy has the stunning Sony X91J series 4K smart TV on sale for $1,999.99 (was $2,799.99). That's a whopping $800 discount and the lowest price we've seen for the big-screen 4K TV.



This Sony 85-inch 4K display has everything and more that you'd want in your big-screen dream TV. Sony's X91J series TV delivers a stunning picture with life-like images thanks to the X1 4K HDR processor, which produces brilliant colors and sharp contrasts. The Google TV features smart capabilities for seamless streaming and works with the Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa for hands-free control. You're also getting Airplay 2, so you can stream content from your Apple device directly to your TV.



Today's offer is not only the lowest price we've seen for the Sony TV, but it's also an incredible deal for a massive 85-inch 4K display. Best Buy's 3-day sale ends on Sunday, so we recommend snagging this epic bargain now before it's too late.

Today's best TV deal

Sony 65-inch X91J Series 4K UHD Smart TV: $2,799,99 $1,999.99 at Best Buy

Save $800 - Best Buy's 3-day sale has this stunning Sony 65-inch 4K TV on sale for a record-low price of $1,999.99. The smart TV delivers a cinema-like picture experience thanks to Sony's powerful X1 4K HDR processor and works with the Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa for smart home compatibility and hands-free control.

More TV deals

Shop more TV offers with our list of the best cheap TV deals and sales and the best OLED TV deals.