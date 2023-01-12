Sign up for a Telstra NBN plan and score 12 months of Kayo Sports absolutely free

Telstra is kicking off 2023 with a pretty ripper deal. Sign up to any Telstra home internet plan and you’ll score 12 months of Kayo completely free (opens in new tab) – that’s AU$330 of value.

Kayo’s Basic plan would usually set you back AU$27.50 a month, or AU$330 for an entire year. The Basic plan allows you to stream from two screens at the same time in HD quality, and gives you access to over 50 sports live and on-demand.

Kayo is built for die-hard sports fans, with a feature-rich platform that you can’t get on any other streaming service. Features such as SplitView let you watch up to four videos at once on a single screen, and if you couldn’t catch the game live, you can get up to speed using the Key Moments feature.

If you’re keen to grab this deal, you’ll need to sign up to a new internet service with Telstra – that means either a Telstra NBN plan or a 5G home internet plan. Telstra’s internet plans are quite expensive compared to the rest of the market, but the telco has discounted some of its best NBN plans too, which could save you a further AU$120.

You can currently save AU$10 a month (opens in new tab) for your first six months on Telstra’s NBN 50 and NBN 100 plans, while you can save AU$20 a month (opens in new tab) for your first half-year on its NBN 250 plan. After the welcome discount is over, your bill will revert back to standard pricing.

There’s no getting around the fact that Telstra’s internet options are pricey, but you’ll also get a bunch of extras included in your plan. On top of the Kayo offer, you’ll also get two months of Binge, three months of Apple TV Plus and four months of Spotify Premium. Not to mention that Telstra’s modem comes with 4G backup, and gives you the ability to prioritise online traffic for gaming and the like.

We delved into the nitty gritty of the provider’s internet offering in our Telstra NBN review, and we found its NBN 250 plans to be its most competitive. That’s because Telstra is the only NBN provider in the market that’s got a maxed-out typical evening speed of 250Mbps.