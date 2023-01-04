NBN provider MyRepublic leaves Australia, will migrate customers to rival Superloop

Audio player loading…

It wasn’t quite the holly jolly Christmas MyRepublic customers expected, with the Singapore-headquartered telecommunications provider abruptly revealing its plans to abandon the Australian market on December 24, 2022. The company announced that existing customers on MyRepublic NBN plans will be transitioned to plans with fellow provider Superloop, with the full transition expected to be completed by February.

Having initially entered the Australian broadband market in 2016 after success in Singapore, MyRepublic developed a reputation in recent years for offering exceedingly competitive deals on NBN plans for Aussie consumers. Still, despite its aggressive plan pricing, MyRepublic’s tenure in the Australian broadband market hasn’t been without its issues.

At times, the telco has struggled when it comes to delivering the speeds customers pay for. In a report from Australia’s consumer watchdog ACCC from June of last year, for example, the NBN speeds offered by MyRepublic were recorded as reaching only 84.4% of the advertised plan speeds during busy hours on average, and 92.5% across all times.

Although its recorded speeds would bounce back in the most recent report, that doesn't seem to have been enough for MyRepublic to revise its ambitions for the Australian market. In announcing its plans to depart the country, the company cited “a strategic refocus towards profitability and liquidity” as leading reasons for its decision.

“I love our Australian business. The amazing work that the team has done for MyRepublic these past few years has been a personal point of pride for me,” said MyRepublic co-founder and CEO Malcolm Rodrigues. “After much deliberation however, we have made the decision to pivot towards a profitable business as we move into the next phase of our journey.”

Existing MyRepublic NBN customers shouldn’t experience any disruptions to their service during the transition to Superloop, however they can also opt out of the transition and consider other options – and handily, we've rounded up some of the best NBN plans currently on offer.