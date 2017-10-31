The best Samsung Galaxy S8 you can buy is 25% off

Great deals on the Samsung Galaxy S8 pop up all the time, but few are as good as this one from Newegg. Right now, the Galaxy S8 64GB international version is on sale for 25% off, for a total savings of $200.

For those unfamiliar, the international version of the Galaxy S8 is a little different from the model typically found in the US For one, it's a dual-SIM phone, so you can have service from two mobile carriers at the same time, or you can easily bounce back and forth between countries. That's great for travelers.

Secondly, it boasts Samsung's own Exynos 8895 octa-core chipset, which benchmarks have proven outstripping the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 found in the US version.

Other than that, it's pretty much the same great phone. It has Samsung's high-quality 5.8-inch QuadHD Plus Super AMOLED display that takes up the vast majority of the phone's front. It has a superb set of front and rear cameras at 8MP and 12MP, respectively. And, it packs a 3,000mAh battery that can keep it running all day.

Now with Newegg's deal, the international model of Galaxy S8 is only $599 – a pretty great price for the best version of one of the best phones. But, Newegg sprinkles a little more magic into the deal with a free wireless charger for the phone, encouraging customers to take advantage of one of the Galaxy S8's handy, but easily overlooked features.

Anyone who needs to go a little bigger can get a similar discount on the Galaxy S8 Plus for $699 with the same free wireless charging pad.