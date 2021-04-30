RTX 3090, RTX 3070, RTX 3060 Ti, RTX 3060 on Newegg Shuffle right now

Newegg Shuffle is back for April 30, 2021, from 1pm to 3pm EST, and features almost the entire Nvidia Ampere line-up, including the RTX 3090, RTX 3070, RTX 3060 Ti, and RTX 3060, though no RTX 3080, unfortunately.

Starting with the RTX 3060, we have the EVGA RTX 3060, which comes bundled with an EVGA Supernova 650w power supply for $469. Then, there's the Gigabyte Vision OC RTX 3060, which comes with either a Gigabyte 750W power supply for $619 or with a Gigabyte Aorus Elite Wi-Fi X570 ATX AMD motherboard for $704.

Next, there's the Gigabyte Aorus RTX 3060, which comes with either the Gigabyte Gaming X B550 ATX AMD motherboard for $654 or with the Gigabyte Aorus Elite B550 ATX AMD motherboard for $674. Finally, there's the Asus ROG Strix Gaming RTX 3060, which comes with either an Asus Tuf Gaming B550-Plus ATX AMD motherboard for $686 or with an Asus ROG Swift 24.5-inch 1080p, 360Hz, 1ms response gaming monitor for $1,239.

For the RTX 3060 Ti, there are two cards to choose from. First, there's the Gigabyte Aorus RTX 3060 Ti, which comes with either a Gigabyte 750W power supply for $759 or with a Gigabyte Aorus Elite V2 AM4 B550 ATX AMD motherboard for $804. Then there's the Gigabyte Pro gaming RTX 3060 Ti, which comes bundled with the same items as above, for $769 and $814, respectively.

There are four RTX 3070s to choose from today, starting with the EVGA RTX 3070, bundled with an EVGA Supernova 750W power supply for $834.

Then, there's the Gigabyte Eagle OC RTX 3070, which comes bundled with either a Gigabyte Aorus Pro AC B550 ATX AMD motherboard or a Gigabyte Aorus Elite Wi-Fi X570 ATX AMD motherboard, both for $924 each. The Gigabyte Vision OC RTX 3070 comes with the same motherboard bundle options as above for $974 each.

The final RTX 3070 is the Gigabyte Aorus RTX 3070, which comes bundled with the Gigabyte Aorus Pro AC B550 ATX AMD motherboard for $994.

For the RTX 3090 cards, you have two versions of the Asus ROG Strix Gaming RTX 3090. The black edition card comes with an Asus Strix Gaming II B450-F ATX AMD motherboard for $2,359, while the white edition card comes with an Asus Strix Gaming B550-F ATX AMD motherboard for $2,509.

How to throw your hat in the ring during Newegg Shuffle drawings

The way Newegg Shuffle works is you sign up for a Newegg account and during the event window, you select the items you want and simply click the button marked "Enter the Shuffle."

When the event window closes, in about an hour, winning accounts will be drawn from the list for each item and the winners notified at the email associated with the account. The notification window is usually several hours long, so in some cases it might take a while before you are notified that you were selected or not.

About 90 minutes after notifications go out, winners will have a roughly four-and-a-half-hour window to follow the link in the email to a secure checkout on Newegg and complete their purchase. If the winners do not complete their purchase in the allotted time, they lose their chance to purchase their item and have to wait until it comes up again in another shuffle and try again.

There has been some speculation that if a winner does not purchase their selection in the given window, another name may be drawn from the list, but this hasn't been confirmed and the structure of the Shuffle is still a bit in flux at the moment. Ultimately, the only way to know that you were not selected is to wait for notification from Newegg to that effect.

It should be noted that this is still a lottery system, and demand for these consoles, graphics cards, and other hardware are obscenely high right now, so you are likely competing against many thousands of other customers for a few dozen units of any given item. Like any other lottery, whether you are selected is entirely up to the ol' RNG in the sky. We see people selected pop up in our Twitter feed, though, so miracles do happen.

It definitely isn't a perfect system, but it's better than the wild west shoot-out with bots, profiteers, and Ethereum miners that existed before.