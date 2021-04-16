RTX 3080, RTX 3070, and RTX 3090 are all available through Newegg Shuffle

Newegg's latest Shuffle event for April 16, 2021, from 1pm to 3pm EST, is a bit light on variety, but makes up for that by offering the RTX 3090, RTX 3080, and RTX 3070 for those who want a chance to buy the most in-demand graphics cards on the market right now.

First up, we have two RTX 3070 cards: the EVGA RTX 3070 on its own for $639, and the Asus Tuf Gaming RTX 3070 bundled with an Asus Strix B550-F Gaming Wi-Fi ATX AMD motherboard for $969.

Next up, there's Asus Tuf Gaming RTX 3080, which only comes bundled with the Asus Strix B550-F Gaming Wi-Fi ATX AMD motherboard, for $1,269.

Finally, there's the EVGA RTX 3090, which is also only available in a bundle - this one with an EVGA Supernova 750W power supply - for $2,029.

How to throw your hat in the ring during Newegg Shuffle drawings

The way Newegg Shuffle works is you sign up for a Newegg account and during the event window, you select the items you want and simply click the button marked "Enter the Shuffle."

When the event window closes, in about an hour, winning accounts will be drawn from the list for each item and the winners notified at the email associated with the account. The notification window is usually several hours long, so in some cases it might take a while before you are notified that you were selected or not.

About 90 minutes after notifications go out, winners will have a two-hour window to follow the link in the email to a secure checkout on Newegg and complete their purchase. If the winners do not complete their purchase in the allotted time, they lose their chance to purchase their item and have to wait until it comes up again in another shuffle and try again.

There has been some speculation that if a winner does not purchase their selection in the given window, another name may be drawn from the list, but this hasn't been confirmed and the structure of the Shuffle is still a bit in flux at the moment. Ultimately, the only way to know that you were not selected is to wait for notification from Newegg to that effect.

It definitely isn't a perfect system, but it's better than the wild west shoot-out with bots, profiteers, and Ethereum miners that existed before.