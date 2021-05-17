RTX 3060 heads up first Newegg Shuffle of the week

*Update: This Shuffle has ended, but check back during the week for more hard to find hardware and consoles through Newegg Shuffle.*

Newegg Shuffle is back this week for May 17, 2021, from 1pm to 3pm EST, and kicks things off with a few graphics cards for purchase, including the RTX 3060, RX 6700 XT, and RX 6800 XT - and the RX 6700 XT is available unbundled for those who want top skip the motherboard bundles.

Starting with the RTX 3060, you can get the Asus ROG Strix RTX 3060 OC Edition with either an Asus Tuf Gaming B450M-Plus II Micro ATX AMD motherboard for $634 or with an Asus Strix B450-F Gaming II ATX AMD motherboard for $674.

Next up, there are two RX 6700 XT cards to choose from, starting with the Sapphire Pulse RX 6700 XT, which comes on its own, for $799. Then, there's the Gigabyte Eagle RX 6700 XT, which comes bundled with the Gigabyte B550 Aorus Elite AX V2 AM4 AMD ATX motherboard for $1,060.

Finally, there's the ASRock TCX Taichi RX 6800 XT, which you can get with either an ASRock B550 Taichi Razer Edition ATX AMD motherboard for $1,559, or with the standard edition ASRock B550 Taichi ATX AMD motherboard for $1,560.

How to throw your hat in the ring during Newegg Shuffle drawings

The way Newegg Shuffle works is you sign up for a Newegg account and during the event window, you select the items you want and simply click the button marked "Enter the Shuffle."

When the event window closes, in about an hour, winning accounts will be drawn from the list for each item and the winners notified at the email associated with the account. The notification window is usually several hours long, so in some cases it might take a while before you are notified that you were selected or not.

About 90 minutes after notifications go out, winners will have a roughly four-and-a-half-hour window to follow the link in the email to a secure checkout on Newegg and complete their purchase. If the winners do not complete their purchase in the allotted time, they lose their chance to purchase their item and have to wait until it comes up again in another shuffle and try again.

There has been some speculation that if a winner does not purchase their selection in the given window, another name may be drawn from the list, but this hasn't been confirmed and the structure of the Shuffle is still a bit in flux at the moment. Ultimately, the only way to know that you were not selected is to wait for notification from Newegg to that effect.

It should be noted that this is still a lottery system, and demand for these consoles, graphics cards, and other hardware are obscenely high right now, so you are likely competing against many thousands of other customers for a few dozen units of any given item. Like any other lottery, whether you are selected is entirely up to the ol' RNG in the sky. We see people selected pop up in our Twitter feed, though, so miracles do happen.

It definitely isn't a perfect system, but it's better than the wild west shoot-out with bots, profiteers, and Ethereum miners that existed before.