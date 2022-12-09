Quick - the Apple AirPods 3 are back in stock and on sale for $159 at Amazon

If you're looking to pick up a pair of Apple's best-selling AirPods as a Christmas gift or as a treat for yourself, we've rounded up the best AirPods deals currently in stock and on sale at Amazon. Today's cheapest AirPods offer is the Apple AirPods 3 on sale for $159 (opens in new tab) (was $179). That's the best deal you can find right now and just $20 more than the record-low Black Friday price.



The Apple AirPods 3 were released in October of last year and feature a new design that resembles the AirPods Pro with shorter stems that include touch-capacitive force sensors for easy control. You're also getting improved sound with spatial audio, resulting in a more immersive experience and a MagSafe charging case that provides more than 30 hours of total listening time.



The AirPods Pro 2 are also on sale at Amazon for $229 (opens in new tab), which is $70 more than today's deal on the AirPods 3. While the third-generation AirPods lack noise cancellation, you're still getting quality earbuds from Apple for a reasonable price.

Today's best AirPods deal

(opens in new tab) Apple AirPods (3rd Generation): was $179 now $159.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Today's best AirPods deal is the AirPods 3 on sale for $159 at Amazon - just $20 more than the record-low Black Friday price. The AirPods come with a MagSafe charging case that provides more than 30 hours of total listening time and can be charged using a Qi-compatible charging mat or a Lightning connector. Arrives before Christmas

AirPods Pro deal

(opens in new tab) Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $229.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

If you want to snag the AirPods Pro, Amazon has the 2nd-generation earbuds on sale for $229 - $30 more than Black Friday's deal. Apple's premium earbuds include improved audio quality and noise cancellation and include a wireless charging case that provides more than 24 hours of battery life. Arrives before Christmas

More AirPods deals

You can also shop for more offers with the best AirPod deals and the best AirPods Pro deals.