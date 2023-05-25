Quick! Sony WH-1000XM5 are back to their lowest-ever price for Memorial Day

The simple fact is that Sony WH-1000XM5 are some of the world's best headphones – combining looks, tech, and sound quality – and thanks to the early Memorial Day sales, they're now on offer for $348 (was $399) at Amazon.

A $50 price cut may not seem like the most outrageous saving, but this deal equals their lowest ever price across trusted online retailers (a price cut first seen during the sales extravaganza we all know as Black Friday) on what are hands-down top class Sony flagship cans.

It's a solid 13% off deal – and one that's arguably even better value than Amazon's current listing on the slightly older WH-1000XM4 (for $278), although they're still a solid steal for that money when you consider the launch price of $349.99.

Sony WH-1000XM5: lowest-ever price

Sony WH-1000XM5 noise-canceling headphones: was

$399 now $348 at Amazon

A combination of class-leading noise cancelation, stunning sound quality, and a beautifully refined design makes the Sony WH-1000XM5 easily some of the best headphones money can buy. They aren't cheap, of course, but today's early Memorial Day deal at Amazon equals the best price we've ever seen for these excellent cans – a deal that matches their Black Friday saving.

Why would we plump for the XM5? Because while the Sony WH-1000XM5 aren't the biggest jump up from the previous model, they're still leagues ahead of most rival brands' offerings. For the money, you get class-leading noise cancellation, great sound quality and a newly revised design that's more reminiscent of high-end offerings from Bose than the usually utilitarian Sony fare.

They're quite simply the complete package, albeit one that still comes with a fairly high price tag. Those on the hunt for the best headphones money can buy should look to the Sony WH-1000XM5.

