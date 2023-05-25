Quick! Sony WH-1000XM5 are back to their lowest-ever price for Memorial Day

By Becky Scarrott
published

The best headphones, now back down to cheapest we've seen

Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones in black and silver on grey background with lowest price text overlay
(Image credit: Future)

The simple fact is that Sony WH-1000XM5 are some of the world's best headphones – combining looks, tech, and sound quality – and thanks to the early Memorial Day sales, they're now on offer for $348 (was $399) at Amazon.

A $50 price cut may not seem like the most outrageous saving, but this deal equals their lowest ever price across trusted online retailers (a price cut first seen during the sales extravaganza we all know as Black Friday) on what are hands-down top class Sony flagship cans.

It's a solid 13% off deal – and one that's arguably even better value than Amazon's current listing on the slightly older WH-1000XM4 (for $278), although they're still a solid steal for that money when you consider the launch price of $349.99. 

Sony WH-1000XM5: lowest-ever price

Sony WH-1000XM5 noise-canceling headphones: was

Sony WH-1000XM5 noise-canceling headphones: was
$399 now $348 at Amazon
A combination of class-leading noise cancelation, stunning sound quality, and a beautifully refined design makes the Sony WH-1000XM5 easily some of the best headphones money can buy. They aren't cheap, of course, but today's early Memorial Day deal at Amazon equals the best price we've ever seen for these excellent cans – a deal that matches their Black Friday saving.

View Deal

Why would we plump for the XM5? Because while the Sony WH-1000XM5 aren't the biggest jump up from the previous model, they're still leagues ahead of most rival brands' offerings. For the money, you get class-leading noise cancellation, great sound quality and a newly revised design that's more reminiscent of high-end offerings from Bose than the usually utilitarian Sony fare. 

They're quite simply the complete package, albeit one that still comes with a fairly high price tag. Those on the hunt for the best headphones money can buy should look to the Sony WH-1000XM5.

Got your heart set on another product – or just here to browse the deals live now? Our Amazon Memorial Day sales roundup has many more deals to shop right now. You're very welcome.

Outside the US? Check out today's best deals in your region just below.

Too pricey? We're also rounding up this week's best cheap headphone deals for those on more of a budget right now. 

Becky Scarrott
Becky Scarrott
Senior Audio Staff Writer

Becky is a senior staff writer at TechRadar (which she has been assured refers to expertise rather than age) focusing on all things audio. Before joining the team, she spent three years at What Hi-Fi? testing and reviewing everything from wallet-friendly wireless earbuds to huge high-end sound systems. Prior to gaining her MA in Journalism in 2018, Becky freelanced as an arts critic alongside a 22-year career as a professional dancer and aerialist – any love of dance starts with a love of music. Becky has previously contributed to Stuff, FourFourTwo and The Stage. When not writing, she can still be found throwing shapes in a dance studio, these days with varying degrees of success.  