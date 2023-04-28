Quick! LG's highly-rated C2 OLED TV just crashed to $844.44 at Amazon

If you're looking for a high-end,small-screen display, you can't get much better than LG's C2 OLED TV, and Amazon just dropped the 48-inch model down to $844.44 (opens in new tab) (was $1,299.99). That's a whopping $455 discount and the lowest price we've ever seen.
In our LG C2 OLED review, we praised the TV for its stunning, excellent picture quality, sleek design, and reasonable price, and today's discount drops the price below $1,000, which is a fantastic value. If you want an exceptional TV at an exceptionally low price, we highly recommend grabbing the 48-inch LG C2 OLED while you can.
Deal analysis:
LG C2 48-Inch OLED 4K TV (opens in new tab)
Was:
$1,299.99
Now: $844.44 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Overview: The LG C2 OLED is one of the best TVs you can buy, and Amazon now has the 48-inch model sale for $844.44. That's a whopping $455 discount and the lowest price we've ever seen.
Key features: 48-inch screen, 4K OLED, HDR10, Dolby Vision, 120Hz, WebOS 22
Product launched: April 2022
Price history: Before today's deal, the lowest price on the 48-inch model was $899.99, and for the better part of this year, the price sat at $946.99. Today's offer from Amazon brings the price down to $844.44, which is the lowest price we've ever seen.
Price comparison: Amazon: $844.44 (opens in new tab) | Walmart: $844.44 (opens in new tab) | Best Buy: $899.99 (opens in new tab)
Reviews consensus: Rated as our best TV, the LG C2 OLED earned five stars in our review thanks to its excellent picture quality, slim design, and comprehensive smart capabilities. While there are higher-end panels available, The LG C2 tops our list because it's not only an excellent TV but also reasonably priced, making it terrific value for such a highly-rated OLED TV.
TechRadar: ★★★★★ | Toms Guide: ★★★★★ (opens in new tab) | What Hi-Fi: ★★★★★ (opens in new tab) | T3: ★★★★★ (opens in new tab)
Featured in guides: Best TV, Best OLED TV, Best LG TV
Buy it if: You want a feature-rich OLED display at a fantastic price. The LG C2 is one of TechRadar's best-selling TVs, and today's deal on the 48-inch model brings the price down to a record-low of just $844.
Don't buy it if: You want to wait for the 2023 model, the LG C3 OLED, which is available for pre-order right now, or if you want a bigger display, like the 65-inch LG C2 OLED, which is also on sale for $1,596.99 (opens in new tab).
